Roanoke City Council candidates on a ward system for council and an elected school board

The Roanoke Times asked the 11 candidates seeking election or reelection to the council questions about the idea of returning to a ward system, and about whether the school board, currently appointed by the council, should be elected by voters, as happens in almost all Virginia localities.

City voters rejected a referendum on a ward system in 1997, and a handful of efforts to get an elected school board referendum on the ballot have failed in recent years.

Below are the candidates’ answers to a series of questions, listed by last name in alphabetical order. Some passages have been edited for grammar, spelling or brevity.

Early voting is underway in the council election, which will conclude with polling-place voting Nov. 8. Nine of the candidates are running for three council seats.

The Democrats in that race are incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones, in addition to Peter Volosin. Republicans running are Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen and Maynard Keller. Running as independents are David Bowers, Jamaal Jackson and Preston Tyler.

Also this year, voters will decide a special election to fill the remaining two years of the term of former Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. Running in that race are Democrat Luke Priddy and Republican Peg McGuire.

Q: More than 20 years ago, Roanoke voters chose not to approve a ward system to elect city council members. The topic still comes up from time to time. Should such a system get serious consideration again? Why or why not?

Baugess: Out door-knocking I have met many people from all parts of the city. One thing I have learned, different areas of the city have different concerns. Everyone is concerned about crime and how it is taking Roanoke down a wrong path. But people in northwest have a different problem from people in southwest. I think it makes sense for Roanoke to look at a ward system, as this would give equal representation throughout the city.

Bowers: I never have been a fan of a ward system for Roanoke City Council. I think that, with the exception of the current council one-party majority, Roanoke has done well with electing candidates, independents, Republicans and Democrats. I have long been in favor of moving the council elections to the fall, but believe that coinciding our city elections with the national election is a mistake because it “nationalizes” our local election, and local issues get drowned out in the noise of national issues. I would propose moving the city elections to coincide with state elections, as I believe Roanoke’s interests are more closely tied to Virginia issues, than with Washington issues.

Cobb: I fully support the at-large system in electing our city council and mayor. I believe it is imperative that members of our city council understand and represent the whole of our city — our people and their diverse perspectives, our assets, our challenges, our vulnerable places and people, our residents disproportionately impacted by specific issues and histories, and a culturally competent and sensitive approach to setting priorities that will contribute the growth, health and wholeness of our city and region. To best do this, our current at-large system of electing council members and the mayor requires our council members to connect with and more deeply understand every part of our city, including our rich diversity of people and resources, and how best to galvanize the potential for our city.

In addition, I believe we can strengthen our commitment to raising up leaders in our city who understand … the vital importance of local government and the essential responsibilities of the council which include setting strategic vision; representing our constituents and advocating for their ideas and needs; being stewards of our resources; being thoughtful, discerning and prepared decision makers to effect transformative and equitable policy; working collaboratively with city management to deliver essential services to the community; being community builders who show up, engage with citizens, attend events, support local causes, and advocate for growth in our city and region; and provide guidance and oversight to our four appointed personnel — city manager, city clerk, city attorney and municipal auditor.

Hagen: Yes, a ward system should get serious consideration again. It is disheartening that many parts of the city seemingly get forgotten because council members focus their attention on where the votes are for their next election or only where tax revenues are high. I believe in real and fundamental change for Roanoke. All of Roanoke. In order to produce more equitable outcomes in our elections, we need to take a serious look at a ward system. However, we do also need to be cognizant of the community’s concerns when developing where the wards begin or end. Should Roanokers feel I should serve, if we can create a fair and just ward system I would support it, even if doing so would cause me to lose in the next election because we need accountable leaders that represent our communities.

Jackson: Yes, I am in favor of a ward system in Roanoke. Having two council members representing each zone of the city and one at-large mayor would show a diversity across the city and a fair representation of all people. This not only shows fair representation, but it also means a stronger accountability to the smaller demographic of which each council person is responsible. Serving at large spreads council members thin and seemingly their goals go unaccomplished.

Keller: From 1996-1997 I was a member of Roanoke’s Modified Ward Task Force. We spent many months talking to citizens and researching having some type of ward system. The mayor and vice-mayor would be at-large, while the rest of Roanoke City Council would be represented by ward. We found that a ward or district system had many advantages including better representation for all areas of the city. It could also reduce the cost of running for Roanoke City Council, since a candidate would be representing only a part of the city. I believe that 90% of this report is still valid today, and that a ward system would be beneficial to Roanoke.

McGuire: Absolutely, a ward system is needed in Roanoke. Roanoke used to have a ward system, but it was done away with in the early 1900s when Jim Crow laws took hold throughout the South with the blessing and encouragement of President Woodrow Wilson. Roanoke moved to an at-large system so that our African-American, Syrian and Lebanese citizens would not have a voice on council.

Every neighborhood should have representation on council. This keeps issues hyperlocal and Roanoke can avoid getting thrown into the whirlwind of national politics and trends. Southeast neighborhoods have different challenges and needs than northwest or northeast neighborhoods. It’s easy to gloss over important issues and neighborhood concerns.

Priddy: No. I have concerns about how a ward system could lead to situations where a neighborhood has their interests represented in a particular person, but not the institution or in the outcomes of decisions made by city council. Let’s take development as an example, a particularly relevant hypothetical without naming a specific neighborhood or project. In a ward system, a majority of voters in a district could elect a representative who campaigns against a proposed development. That representative could then honor their pledge and vote against it, but the measure could have a greater chance of passing because the other elected officials do not directly represent that neighborhood. If I am elected, I intend to represent the interests of everyone in Roanoke. I believe that voters should continue to have the ability to directly hold every member of city council accountable, not just the one representing their neighborhood.

Sanchez-Jones: I believe that any time our citizens have input on how the government should function and how they are represented we should listen to what they have to say. I personally don’t believe that a ward system would work equitably for our community without increasing the size of our council and costing taxpayers significantly more to carry out the same functions it does with the size of the current council.

Tyler: With the ward system I believe if it’s done right it can be a great thing. Right now how our city is divided, I think it would not be a good thing. Some parts of the city would have more representation than others. Now if it was an equal set of council seat for each section then we certainly should look at it.

Volosin: There are pros and cons to the ward system that have been debated for quite some time. I believe that electing the city council at large is the better method. Roanoke is a diverse city and it is important to understand issues that affect each part of the city. In a ward system, council members represent certain areas, which can lead to a system of council people competing for resources for their ward, instead of working together for the city as a whole. It also means that council people might listen more strongly to what is going on in their ward and less likely to work in a more cohesive manner to ensure all parts of Roanoke are doing well. On the other hand, a ward system is better at ensuring there is representation from folks across the city on council and not a concentration of voices from one area. While this is a valid argument, I believe that at-large elections are the better option.

Q: Roanoke and Salem are two of a few localities in the state that appoint school board members. Should Roanoke switch to an elected school board? Why or why not?

Baugess: I think Roanoke needs an elected school board. Parents need to have a say and their children’s education. By having a appointed school board there is no accountability. But having an elected school board do you have accountability and parents have a say in their children’s education. Parents need to know what is going on with their children’s education.

Bowers: I do not favor an elected school board for our city. Bringing politics into the decision-making of our students’ education just doesn’t seem to me to be a good method and except for these COVID-19 years, a great appointed city school board in the last decade made certain that every school in the city was accredited and our graduation rate rose from an abysmal 56% (as I remember) to a phenomenal 90% (if I remember correctly).

Cobb: I fully support our appointed school board and the process city council uses in identifying, interviewing and selecting qualified, diverse, altruistic, selfless and excellent citizens who work collaboratively with city council to mutually support our students, teachers, staff and administration in developing equitable pathways for educational success for all of our students.

An appointed school board centers our children, not politics, and assures commitment to our children’s educational growth, through engaged leadership with students, parents, teachers and administration, a strong, collaborative working relationship with city council and upfront commitment of city funding to our schools through a 40% base formula, and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in expanding opportunities for our children and their families.

The new Roanoke City Public School’s Equity in Action Plan is a pathway to continued growth and success.

Hagen: I believe in accountability and I believe that if something isn’t working and shows no signs of improving, it is insane to keep trying to do the same thing and expecting different results. Our city’s schools are failing. This is not some political hyperbole either. Our Standards of Learning passage rate has plummeted over the last year. Roanoke City Schools are the only one in our region which has seen a dramatic decrease in our SOL passage rates since the pandemic. We are failing our children by not ensuring they are receiving the best education they can. As such, I believe that this lies squarely at the hands of the majority of Roanoke City Council (as council currently appoints members to the school board). The school board has no incentive to be accountable to the people because they aren’t answering to the people. Due to all of these reasons, I am in favor of an elected school board.

Jackson: Just as I answered about the ward system, I also answer in regards to school board. There should be a level of accountability to the people that are being served. Officers for school board should not be a selection of favorites and personal friends that are appointed to serve our children as leaders with potential biases. The members of school board should be selected and elected by the by the citizens for a greater level of accountability. This should foster a stronger leadership team for our local school system.

Keller: Accountability. An elected school board with a ward system can provide greater accountability, representation, and transparency for Roanoke city schools. With a total budget of over $292 million dollars, the school board needs to answer to taxpayers and parents for how this money is spent. Our children deserve high-quality in-person instruction.

McGuire: Absolutely. Something as important as our children’s education should be accountable to the citizens directly and not through city council appointments. Our taxes pay for our schools. Citizens should have a seat at the table through an elected body.

Priddy: “Maybe” is the answer I gave at the city council candidate forum hosted by the Neighbors in South Roanoke. Last year, I filed a petition to pose this question to the voters, but I fell short of the requirement to place it on the ballot. At the time, it was evident that the public wanted more input in the process of selecting who serves but, ultimately, I wanted to give voters an opportunity to answer the question for themselves. I stand by the idea of placing the question on the ballot for voters to decide, but given the harsh political climate surrounding school boards, I’m not sure how I would vote on it. Regardless, I want voters to know that if I am elected to serve on city council, I will work to improve the appointment process, making it more open and fair for both the applicants and the people they intend to serve.

Sanchez-Jones: The current system we have for appointing school board members ensures that qualified and invested candidates are the ones making decisions in our school system. Far too often elected school boards become politicized and our children are the ones who are left to suffer fordecisions made in the name of earning another vote.

Tyler: I am a person who likes the appointment. Because that holds city council accountable for the actions of school board and keeps a close relationship with our schools and children. We build a better Roanoke by working together.

Volosin: An elected school board is another issue that has been debated for years with many pros and cons. On this issue, I am for an elected school board if Roanoke’s citizens want it. While one of the largest cons for an elected school board is the fact that an elected school board requires campaigning. Citizens who would like to affect change in the school system might not run because of the costs of time and resources that not everyone can afford. On the other hand, there is more of a possibility for voices from some areas and backgrounds to be greater in number from one area over another. I believe that either method of selecting school board members is valid, but there has not been enough support for changing this selection method as of late.

On council, I would appoint school board members from different areas on the city and diverse backgrounds. If they are not elected, then we as council people need to ensure there is a diversity of thought and perspectives on the school board.