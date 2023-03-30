Expanding and focusing on enforcing Roanoke’s youth curfew were unpopular among those who spoke at Thursday evening’s meeting on youth safety at Patrick Henry High School.

It was the second of two community meetings organized by the city of Roanoke to discuss the youth curfew as a solution to gun violence.

The first meeting took place March 14 at William Fleming High School. About 15 people attended and six spoke at that meeting.

Both meetings were open to all Roanokers, but participation and attendance was much higher at Thursday’s community meeting at Patrick Henry, where dozens showed up to talk about the youth curfew and gun violence.

Currently, the city’s established youth curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and midnight to 5 a.m. the rest of the week.

It was generally agreed that the curfew is not a priority presently.

Jayveon Tucker — member of the city of Roanoke youth services board member and Virginia and Roanoke youth NAACP member — said curfew enforcement would turn police into parents.

“We don’t need the city enforcing and trying to be the parent,” Tucker said.

Roanoke NAACP chapter President Brenda Hale questioned the message a curfew would send, especially to the majority of youths who are “doing the right thing.”

Others asked how, at 11 p.m., the police will know whether they are stopping a 16-year-old or a 25-year-old. One mother pointed out that it is normal for teens to be active later into the night than adults, and worried about criminalizing a normal biological function.

Rather than a curfew, people urged the city to focus on how to keep teens occupied in the hours after school ends.

“We have to make Roanoke more youth-friendly,” Phazhon Nash said.

Nash said there are not enough free activities for youth that are easy for them to access. His comments embodied the main criticism shared by speakers at the March 14 meeting: There is not enough for Roanoke’s youth to do outside of school.

Another of Thursday’s speakers said the programs that do exist in the city are not well-publicized, and advised the city to focus some of its efforts there.

City Manager Bob Cowell said the city tries to do that already, but is open to suggestions about how it might improve.

Nash also brought up the difficulty of getting to and from jobs, grocery stores and after school, weekend or summer activities.

Similarly, Tucker said the city should support transportation options that would help students travel to jobs, which he said might keep them “off the streets.”

Council member Joe Cobb — who helps lead the Greater Roanoke Transit Company — said expanded evening and weekend bus hours or a shuttle service may have merit and are worthy of more exploration.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sherman Lea — who suggested a youth curfew expansion in January — still believes that is needed.

Over the next two weeks, Lea told The Roanoke Times, he and the other members of city council will discuss the community’s feedback and what to do next.