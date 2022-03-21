Roanoke City Council plans to appoint temporary Jeffrey replacement

Roanoke City Council intends to fill a vacancy by appointing a temporary member next month, who will serve at least until voters select a permanent replacement by special election in November.

Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey forfeited his elected office when he was convicted of felony embezzlement last week, according to city officials. Jeffrey assumed office January 2021 for a four-year term set to end December 2024.

On Monday night, council directed City Attorney Tim Spencer to petition the circuit court for two things: first, for confirmation that council is authorized to appoint a temporary replacement for Jeffrey; and second, for a special city council election to be held on Election Day — Nov. 8 — this year.

Once the circuit court affirms the city’s replacement process, Roanoke will accept applicants for the temporary appointment with an April 1 deadline, Spencer said during the Monday meeting.

“Council will then consider those applications, with the idea that there will be an appointment at the April 18 council meeting,” Spencer said.

The person appointed by the six remaining city council members would serve until the end of 2022. During the special election on Nov. 8, voters would elect a council member to serve through the end of 2024, which would complete the term to which Jeffrey was elected.

Three other council seats are already on this year's ballot.

