Roanoke City Council member Trish White-Boyd said Monday she’s entering the race for state Senate, a campaign that will pit her against fellow council member Luke Priddy in a likely Democratic primary.

White-Boyd and Priddy say they will challenge veteran state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, in the new Senate District 4. The filing period opens March 20, she said.

White-Boyd, 60, said she decided to run after considering the Feb. 27 announcement from state Sen. John Edwards of Roanoke that he would not seek reelection and after talking with her husband.

"I feel like I’m the go-to community leader,” White-Boyd said, noting her 40 years residing in the community and political resume that includes providing grass roots support for Barack Obama's run for president and four years on council, including time as vice mayor.

"I'm eager to take my years of experience and put them to work for the people of this district,” she said.

White-Boyd plans a formal announcement March 24 at noon at the Berglund Center. She said her supporters include Mayor Sherman Lea, council members Peter Volosin and Vivian Sanchez-Jones, former Councilman Bill Bestpitch, city Treasurer Evelyn Powers and Clerk of Circuit Court Brenda Hamilton.

Priddy is Edwards’ chief of staff and a council newcomer, having been elected to serve the final two years of a council term forfeited last year by fellow Democrat Robert Jeffrey Jr. Priddy, who joined council Jan. 1, announced his intention to run for state Senate Friday.

The Virginia Supreme Court in 2021 set new legislative districts based on the 2020 census that placed Edwards and Suetterlein in the same district.

It will be White-Boyd's second run for the state legislature. She ran for the Democratic nomation for a state House seat a decade ago in a race won by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke.