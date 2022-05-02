Roanoke city manager: Firefighters association critique 'not very honest'

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell called out the city Firefighters Association Monday for what he said were unfounded public criticisms of their compensation plan including one assertion about pay cuts that was “not very honest.”

An association official later said that Cowell’s remarks upset association members and warned of a loss of trust.

The situation began April 26 when members of the Firefighters Association attended a public hearing before city council and criticized a step progression pay plan designed to automate raises based on position and years of employment. They said it’s caused newly promoted personnel to take pay cuts and would raise the possibility of new hires earning more than existing high-ranking officers. Phase one is in effect, while council is close to a decision on whether to implement phase two July 1. There are three phases.

Cowell responded to firefighters’ points for the first time in a budget briefing Monday. He said the step pay system, crafted to boost fire, EMS, police and sheriff’s office compensation at heavy public expense, increases paychecks for firefighters faster than the standard raises non-public safety workers get. Total firefighter pay will increase $1 million if council approves a draft budget at a vote scheduled on May 9, he said.

Cowell took issue with firefighters’ characterization of the plan as a negative for them. The contention about promotion-driven pay cuts “is just false on its face” and “not very honest as well,” Cowell said.

An association official, who did not attend or see the budget briefing Monday, but was briefed on the remarks, reacted to Cowell’s pushback in a phone interview.

“It is very, very frustrating to us that he called us out on the carpet and said we lied,” said Duane Noell, a captain and president of the Firefighters Association. “This is a group of the utmost professionals entrusted to protect the city of Roanoke.”

Cowell also chided the firefighters group for airing grievances to the council rather than speaking directly to him.

“It was inappropriate for them to stand here and ask you to solve what they perceive as problems,” he told council. The issues raised fall within the “administrative function—not council functions,” Cowell said.

Noell said he and others briefed Cowell and his top assistants more than a year ago and came away feeling heard. “If we were guilty of anything, it was putting our trust in him that he would correct those concerns pointed out over a year ago,” Noell said.

Noell added that firefighters sought an appointment with Cowell about six weeks ago, but were told to meet with one of his assistants. They wanted an in-person meeting, but the assistant was working at home three days and in the office two days a week, according to Noell. No meeting occurred, he said.

“Did I put the most effort I could have for that? Possibly not, but my gut feeling just from speaking with other individuals was that it was going to be a failed attempt,” Noell said.

Elsewhere in his rebuttal, Cowell said turnover in the fire department is lower than in other city departments – contrary to the perception the association presentation created. Vacancies are manageable, the city manager added. The recent completion of training for new recruits left the agency overstaffed by 11 people, Cowell said.

Noell disagreed and said the agency is understaffed. “We’re almost on a daily basis having to put trucks out of service because we don’t have the personnel to staff them,” Noell said.

Noell said he had no plans to contact Cowell. Instead, association representatives plan to go through with planned meetings this week with certain city council members, he said.

“They can make a determination on who’s telling the truth and who’s bending it a little bit,” Noell said.

Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd called the conflict “disconcerting.” Addressing Cowell, she said, “what you just said is pretty much in direct contrast to what they said.”

