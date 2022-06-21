 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roanoke city manager floats Wasena Park kayak project

  • 0
skd KayakerRoanokeRiver 060320 p01 (copy)

A kayaker on the Roanoke River, not far from Wasena Park.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2020

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell on Tuesday proposed building a $2 million kayaking spot in the Roanoke River adjacent to Wasena Park.

Cowell was presenting a one-year update on special city projects funded with pandemic relief dollars, when he floated a few ideas expected to receive detailed attention at a future meeting, including an “in-river kayak park” at Wasena.

Crews construct an “in-river” recreation area by installing natural features such as rocks to create waves and rapids, said Michael Clark, director of parks and recreation. Boaters would park on site, run the gauntlet of water challenges and repeat as interested, Clark said. It would be designed with a bypass for through boat traffic, he said. 

A 2015 study of water flow identified Wasena and Explore Park in Roanoke County as two of the best area locations for a kayaking park. Roanoke applied for federal grant money for an even larger project than the Wasena concept being discussed, but was turned down. Cowell proposed using pandemic-relief monies not yet allocated to projects to pay for it instead. He did not present the project for a vote.

People are also reading…

Since last fall, the city has budgeted three-fourths of a $64.5 million grant received through the American Rescue Plan Act, which funneled billions of dollars to localities for a variety of projects including those related to health and welfare and economic recovery. More than 25 previously approved projects are underway. They include replacement of the Eureka Park Recreation Center at up to $13 million; a $10 million development focused on food access and financial wellness in the vicinity of Melrose Avenue and 24th Street NW; a $5 million development in Gainsboro for the development of minority and women-owned small businesses with health and wellness services; $3 million to expand bus transit; $3 million to expand employment; and $2 million to reduce gun violence.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Whither the Roanoke Tea Party?

CASEY: Whither the Roanoke Tea Party?

The populist-politics organization formed in 2009, seemingly galvanized by the historic inauguration of President Barack Obama. But the group recently lost the domain name to their own website, RoanokeTeaParty.com. It’s up for sale and that’s giving me ideas.

Blacksburg officials look to implement new pay system

Blacksburg officials look to implement new pay system

The town plans to implement a minimum wage of $15 an hour for its employees, one of several measures the locality is looking to soon adopt as part of an effort to address the impact of economic challenges that arose during the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert