Roanoke Co. supervisors address William Byrd renovation increase, approve board raise

Also during Tuesday's meeting, the board voted 4-1 to increase its pay by 3%, following staff raises in the annual 2021-22 budget, effective July 1.

Supervisor pay will increase $533 per year, and will now be $18,306.91 annually, according to county documents. The chair makes an additional $1,800, and the vice-chair gets another $1,200.

Supervisor Martha Hooker voted against giving herself a raise, but did not express why, while the other four supervisors voted to approve the measure, offering no discussion and receiving no input from the public following a 10-minute pause for hearing.

A second reading was foregone prior to approval, because the board needed to pass its raise before July 1, said County Attorney Peter Lubeck.

County staff working in emergency services will see revised pay-scales that make their salaries more competitive, and non-emergency staff got 3% raises, too, under the new fiscal year budget.

And in two other matters :