Roanoke Co. supervisors address William Byrd renovation increase, approve board raise

As construction prices increase nationwide, Roanoke County is shelling out an additional $7.4 million for renovations underway this summer at William Byrd High School.
That figure represents a 27% price hike, with the new projected cost reaching beyond $27.5 million, according to county documents.
To pay for the rise, the school board and county supervisors agreed to move $3.7 million each from this year’s allocations to W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove elementary schools. The supervisors took the action during a Tuesday meeting.
The county is eyeing both those elementary schools — as well as the Burton Center for Arts and Technology — for replacement by 2024, but leaders first need to find a source of revenue to do so. A sales tax increase has so far been considered.
Renovations at William Byrd include remodeling the front lobby, adding new outdoor seating and accessibility for students. A renewed media center will swap spots with refurbished guidance offices.
Availability and costs of construction materials, from steel to lumber, have increased dramatically as a result of the coronavirus, school officials said previously. Leading construction and design are Avis Construction Co. and Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the board voted 4-1 to increase its pay by 3%, following staff raises in the annual 2021-22 budget, effective July 1.
Supervisor pay will increase $533 per year, and will now be $18,306.91 annually, according to county documents. The chair makes an additional $1,800, and the vice-chair gets another $1,200.
Supervisor Martha Hooker voted against giving herself a raise, but did not express why, while the other four supervisors voted to approve the measure, offering no discussion and receiving no input from the public following a 10-minute pause for hearing.
A second reading was foregone prior to approval, because the board needed to pass its raise before July 1, said County Attorney Peter Lubeck.
County staff working in emergency services will see revised pay-scales that make their salaries more competitive, and non-emergency staff got 3% raises, too, under the new fiscal year budget.
And in two other matters :
• A family’s request to permit its Timberview Road mansion as a wedding venue was further delayed, after the owners re-appeared before the county supervisors June 8 to say they still have not found alternative access to their land.Supervisors, sticking to their previous stance, said the winding and narrow forested Timberview Road is not appropriate for wedding traffic, and invited the owners to return for permitting if they can find some other access point for guests.
•Despite a lack of data from the 2020 U.S. Census, Roanoke County will proceed in appointing a redistricting board. The county is legally required to redraw its five districts every decade, in the year after the U.S. Census, ensuring populations are roughly equal, Lubeck said. The 2020 census was marred by delays and data discrepancies caused by the coronavirus.
“Usually the census data is available in the spring, but we still do not have the data,” Lubeck said. “We anticipate receiving it in late September.”
Even without that data, the county plans to appoint a redistricting board that includes Lubeck, General Registrar Anna Cloeter, Planning Director Philip Thompson and someone from the IT department to help with mapping.
The next county Board of Supervisors meeting is at 3 p.m. July 13.