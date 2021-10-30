Roanoke College Poll: McAuliffe's 1-point lead over Youngkin amounts to a statistical tie

Former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin are at a statistical tie, but Republican voters are far more enthusiastic about voting, according to the results of a Roanoke College Poll released Saturday.
McAuliffe leads Youngkin just 47% to 46%, while 6% of those polled were undecided.
The results track with most other polls conducted in the race this month, according to results gathered by RealClear Politics. Two of those polls — Emerson College/Nexstar Media and Monmouth University — have the race tied, while the another four, including the Washington Post-Schar School poll, Christopher Newport University and USA Today/Suffolk University, have it as a 1-point lead for McAuliffe like the Roanoke College Poll. The outlier is a Fox News Poll that has Youngkin up 8 percentage points.
Interviews for the Roanoke College Poll were conducted between Oct. 14 and Thursday by The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at the Salem-based private college. A total of 571 registered voters described as “likely to vote” in Virginia’s gubernatorial election were interviewed.
The poll has a margin of error of 4.1%.
Harry Wilson, a senior political analyst for the Roanoke College poll, said Tuesday could end up being a very late election night or even week.
“Turnout, turnout, turnout. With both candidates claiming more than 90% of the votes from their party, it is a question of who votes,” said Wilson, senior political analyst for the Roanoke College Poll. “Youngkin leads among independents, so McAuliffe needs to turn out more Democrats.
“Virginia Democrats have done that for several elections in a row, but the significant enthusiasm gap suggests they may not be able to do it in 2021.”
The poll showed Democrats holding slight leads in the other major Virginia races.
Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, leads her Republican opponent and former Del. Winsome Sears 46% to 44% in the race for lieutenant governor.
Attorney General Mark Herring leads Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, 46% to 45% in the attorney general race.
The poll results include other key figures on potential voters themselves and candidate ratings.
Forty-nine percent of Republicans say they are “extremely enthusiastic about voting,” compared with 32% of Democrats, according to the poll.
Likely voters see the economy and education — 38% and 22%, respectively — as the most important issues ahead of COVID-19, health care and race relations. Only 7% viewed race relations as the most important issue.
McAuliffe has almost identical favorable and unfavorable ratings — 44% favorable and 43% unfavorable.
On the other hand, Youngkin has a favorable rating of 45% and unfavorable rating of 37%, which stand in contrast to Trump’s own ratings.
Trump, who plans to hold a tele-rally for Youngkin on Monday, has favorable and unfavorable ratings of 37% and 54%, respectively, according to the Roanoke College Poll.
For Biden, 50% disapprove of the job he’s done as president while 44% approve.
Another topic polled concerned public schools, which have been grounds for much community and political debate over the past few months.
The poll asked which groups should have curriculum control in public schools. Teachers and parents scored the highest.
Forty-three percent said teachers should be given a great deal of control, while 44% said they should be given some control. Parents were not too far behind at 41% for both great deal of control and some control.