Roanoke College Poll: McAuliffe's 1-point lead over Youngkin amounts to a statistical tie

Harry Wilson, a senior political analyst for the Roanoke College poll, said Tuesday could end up being a very late election night or even week.

“Turnout, turnout, turnout. With both candidates claiming more than 90% of the votes from their party, it is a question of who votes,” said Wilson, senior political analyst for the Roanoke College Poll. “Youngkin leads among independents, so McAuliffe needs to turn out more Democrats.

“Virginia Democrats have done that for several elections in a row, but the significant enthusiasm gap suggests they may not be able to do it in 2021.”

The poll showed Democrats holding slight leads in the other major Virginia races.

Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, leads her Republican opponent and former Del. Winsome Sears 46% to 44% in the race for lieutenant governor.

Attorney General Mark Herring leads Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, 46% to 45% in the attorney general race.

The poll results include other key figures on potential voters themselves and candidate ratings.

Forty-nine percent of Republicans say they are “extremely enthusiastic about voting,” compared with 32% of Democrats, according to the poll.