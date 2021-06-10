Roanoke Commissioner Holland doesn't file as independent, LaFountain lone ballot candidate

LaFountain talked about trying to set up a restaurant business last summer, during which time he said he had a suboptimal experience dealing with Holland’s office and later spoke to two business owners who experienced the same thing, he said.

“I found the very limited interaction I had with the office to be incredibly clunky,” LaFountain said.

He did not open the proposed restaurant because he lacked capital and not for any reason related to the service he received, he said. But the experience triggered a decision to look into running for office, after which he met a March 25 deadline to run in the Democratic primary. He won it uncontested.

Still, Holland could have still entered the race as an independent as late as 7 p.m. Tuesday. LaFountain said he dropped by the voting office at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday to check on filings, at which point he learned that Holland did not file paperwork and was not in the running.

Holland was elected on Nov. 4, 1997, and had been a longtime commissioner’s office employee. He was the first Black person to win a constitutional office in the city and was reelected in 2001. Holland ran unopposed for another term in 2005, despite an audit critical of the performance of the commissioner’s office. Holland was reelected in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

