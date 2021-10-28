Roanoke commonwealth's attorney candidates offer thoughts in Q&A

In less than a week, the election of the Roanoke’s chief prosecutor will set criminal justice system priorities for the next four years.
Incumbent Don Caldwell seeks an 11th term. Defense and family law attorney Melvin Hill is back for a second time intent on unseating Caldwell, having narrowly lost in 2017. The ballot won’t include party affiliations, but Hill is a Democrat. Caldwell used to be a Democrat but became an independent.
In the last contest, Caldwell received 54% of the vote. Caldwell won across Southwest, South and Northeast Roanoke, while Hill ran strong in Northwest Roanoke precincts.
The commonwealth’s attorney works with law enforcement agencies to investigate and hold people accountable for violating state law. As the November vote approaches, police have announced 62 shootings this year that injured or killed somebody, according to a Roanoke Times database. Yet, if the low voter turnout of the past repeats itself, slightly less than a third of the city’s adult population will cast ballots in the commonwealth’s attorney election.
The office of the commonwealth’s attorney operates on a budget of more than $2 million and is authorized for 23 positions. The base annual salary for the job is about $145,000.
The two candidates did not appear at any debates – none were held – but differences were apparent from press releases, social media posts and interviews.
Hill said that, if he were elected, he would talk to the community about prevention in addition to keeping dangerous people off the streets. While Caldwell said he devotes the resources of the office primarily to prosecutions and believes his assistants belong in the courtroom, Hill said that he would carve out time to visit schools, churches and nonprofit organizations for dialogue about the role of the chief prosecutor and community needs. Hill would assign assistant prosecutors to also pull duty networking in the community.
Hill said he did not know of another local prosecutor’s office in the state that is taking that tack, but expressed a belief that such efforts would ultimately reduce crime.
Caldwell’s office filed on average 118 felony and related cases monthly through August, according to the latest available data from the Virginia Supreme Court. In addition to his regular duties, Caldwell is co-counsel with one of his assistants on a murder case pending against a Bristol police officer, the result of his office being chosen as a special prosecutor. Caldwell is also handling an election fraud case in Virginia Beach with a different assistant, also the result of a special assignment. In addition, due to the efforts of Caldwell’s office, Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. faces trial in Roanoke in March on four felony counts alleging financial crimes.
“For more than 40 years, Roanoke city voters have placed their trust and confidence in my abilities to carry out the duties, responsibilities and management of this office with professionalism, honesty and integrity,” Caldwell’s campaign announcement said.
Caldwell said, if he isn’t reelected, he would retire from the law at the end of the year. Hill said that, if he was elected, he would recuse himself from the Jeffrey case because Jeffrey is a former client he represented in a civil matter.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Roanoke Times:
Can you give an example during your legal career where a case or situation taught you something that you still turn to today?
Caldwell: “Law school taught me the theory that there are two sides to every story, but my early work as a public defender drove that theory home. There always are two sides to every story, and you have to have the patience and discipline to avoid a rush to judgment. As a result of that experience, I adopted a ‘truism in prosecution’ for my attorneys that is maintained to this day: ‘Do not confuse moral outrage with proof.’ No matter how bad the event, as a prosecutor, you have to have reliable facts to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt or you are wasting your time.”
Hill: “I was an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Campbell County. I was prosecuting a drug case. The law requires that a certificate of analysis indicating that a suspected controlled substance was, in fact, a controlled substance, be filed in court prior to trial. In the middle of trial, the defense wanted to know if the certificate was filed. I advised the court that the certificate had been filed in court. The defense attorney responded that if I said that the certificate had been filed, then he would believe that it had been filed. I realized how important your reputation is to your career.”
What is your professional opinion of Virginia’s cannabis legalization strategy?
Caldwell: “Professionally, I am disappointed in the way that the legalization process has gone. Legalization is a policy decision for the General Assembly, but those decisions should be implemented with an appreciation of what is actually happening on the street. It is incredible to me that we legalize the use of a substance without providing a legal source for the product, which necessarily means that the drug dealers and the associated street violence are the big winners at least for the next several years. I am also disappointed that no effort was made to enact a per se level of THC to support a charge of driving under the influence of marijuana. Over the years to come, we will definitely see an increase of DUI marijuana cases but have no standard by which to gauge a case in court. Additionally, I have concerns that the inherent dangers of substance abuse are being glossed over in the euphoric rush to legalize marijuana. While not every marijuana user migrates to hard drug use, my experience convinces me that very few hard drug users did not begin by using marijuana. The addictive nature of any substance should be recognized and incorporated in the discussion of the pros and cons of drug use as we need to consider how embracing marijuana will affect society and especially our children’s future.”
Hill: “I agree with the General Assembly’s decriminalization of marijuana. There has always been a provision in the Virginia code that has permitted possession of marijuana for medical treatment. I represented a defendant who had been involved in a horrific car accident that left her with significant medical conditions. Those conditions caused severe pain. Her doctor suggested marijuana to assist in pain management. She grew marijuana in her home to help with her pain. The police came to her home on a well-being check and discovered the marijuana. She was charged with possession of marijuana. She would not have been charged with a crime under the decriminalization statute. The new statute does not decriminalize all marijuana possession, but simply small amounts for personal use.”
Describe the single most important legislative change on any topic that you would recommend to promote public safety.
Caldwell: “Quite frankly, in a perfect world, I would like to see the 2022 General Assembly take a moratorium on new legislation relating to the criminal justice system. I would encourage them to consider either the repeal or modification of a number of laws that have been enacted in the past two years, which unnecessarily restrict the police and the judges in the performance of their duties and do little to enhance public safety. Specifically I feel that the elimination of the presumptions against bond for certain violent felonies, the elimination of the felony petit larceny statute, the elimination of jury recommended sentences for the most part, the statutory restrictions on judges’ ability to impose sanctions for violations of probation, and the numerous restrictions on the ability of police officers to stop vehicles for certain traffic offenses all need to be reconsidered.”
Hill: “I am running for commonwealth’s attorney on a platform of community involvement in the criminal justice system. I am convinced that community involvement will ensure the safety of the community. Until all segments of society are fully involved in eliminating gang violence, drug abuse and domestic violence, those problems will persist. I cannot say that any particular legislative initiative promotes the safety of the community more than any other piece of legislation. The conventional wisdom holds that tougher sentences lead to a safer community. However recent developments argue against that belief.”
The commonwealth’s attorney by state code prosecutes all warrants, indictments or information charging a felony and may also prosecute select misdemeanors. What misdemeanor crimes would you prioritize for prosecution during your term of office?
Caldwell: “Although the commonwealth’s attorney is not required under the law of Virginia to prosecute misdemeanors, this office has elected to prosecute misdemeanor crimes as an accommodation to the district courts during my tenure in office, which dates to October of 1979. The priority of misdemeanor prosecution has been and will continue to be charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the multiple misdemeanor crimes that fall under the general umbrella of domestic violence (domestic assault and battery, domestic sexual assaults, and stalking), and petit larceny. These are the misdemeanor crimes that have and will continue to impact the community at large.”
Hill: “The misdemeanors I would prioritize are domestic assault and battery and driving under the influence. The criminal justice system has had the reputation of being lenient on individuals who do harm to others. The system, at times, seems to hand out harsher sentences for property crimes. The 23rd Judicial Circuit has had a policy in place whereby defendants convicted of petit larceny were required to serve at least a weekend in jail. Yet there was no such policy for defendants convicted of domestic violence. I will not have a policy that requires defendants convicted of domestic assault and battery to serve a weekend, because every case is different. But my office will aggressively prosecute all cases of domestic violence. Driving under the influence cases are dangerous in that the entire public is at risk. I would appoint an assistant commonwealth’s attorney to handle the complex DUIs that result in a fatality. I would partner with Roanoke County and the city of Salem to aggressively prosecute DUI’s generated by the DUI task force.”
What do you think of the relationship between the office of the Roanoke commonwealth’s attorney and the city police department, the city sheriff’s department and the U.S. attorney’s office? Do you have any suggestions for improvement?
Caldwell: “I feel that the working relationship between this office and the specific members of the criminal justice system that are mentioned (as well as the many other members who are not) is one of continual communication and cooperation. That is not to say that there are not occasional professional disagreements because the relationship between the components of the criminal justice system is much like the relationship among most families – you love each other all the time but you can still have some knock down drag out disagreements over different issues. However, at the end of the day, we all share the common goal of trying to work for public safety and that has and always will continue to be the case. The relationship is such that I cannot think of any significant suggestions for improvement.”
Hill: “I will appoint two assistant commonwealth attorneys to a gang unit and will request that they be cross designated as federal prosecutors to primarily prosecute gang cases. The Roanoke city sheriff’s department has a mentoring program and I would request my office become involved in that program. The police department investigates crimes that occur in the city of Roanoke; therefore, we are required to work together to effectively prosecute those cases. There must be open and honest communication between the various law enforcement agencies. The various stakeholders in our system cannot work against one another but must work together for the safety of the community.”