Roanoke commonwealth's attorney candidates offer thoughts in Q&A

Caldwell: “Professionally, I am disappointed in the way that the legalization process has gone. Legalization is a policy decision for the General Assembly, but those decisions should be implemented with an appreciation of what is actually happening on the street. It is incredible to me that we legalize the use of a substance without providing a legal source for the product, which necessarily means that the drug dealers and the associated street violence are the big winners at least for the next several years. I am also disappointed that no effort was made to enact a per se level of THC to support a charge of driving under the influence of marijuana. Over the years to come, we will definitely see an increase of DUI marijuana cases but have no standard by which to gauge a case in court. Additionally, I have concerns that the inherent dangers of substance abuse are being glossed over in the euphoric rush to legalize marijuana. While not every marijuana user migrates to hard drug use, my experience convinces me that very few hard drug users did not begin by using marijuana. The addictive nature of any substance should be recognized and incorporated in the discussion of the pros and cons of drug use as we need to consider how embracing marijuana will affect society and especially our children’s future.”