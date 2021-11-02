Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Don Caldwell elected to 11th term

Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell was elected to an 11th term Tuesday.
With 22 of 23 precincts reporting, Caldwell had 56% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Results from provisional ballots had not yet been released.
The 70-year-old prosecutor, who has served since 1979, said he will not seek reelection in 2025.
Caldwell has been challenged only twice in 42 years, in 2017 and this year, on both occasions by Hill. Hill, a 65-year-old private defense and family law attorney, came to the ballot emphasizing his long legal career and a vision to fight crime both in the courtroom and through community networking.
Hill acknowledged during the campaign that he did not pay federal income taxes in numerous years and last year filed bankruptcy, receiving a release from his obligation to pay.
Caldwell argued in campaign statements and mailers that he possesses the necessary judgment, skill and commitment to succeed. Campaigning under the slogan “Integrity Matters,” Caldwell described Hill as having "an extensive history of poor financial management and judgment to include multiple bankruptcies and civil suits," citing media reports. The office, Caldwell said, is authorized for 23 positions, has a more than $2 million budget and requires capable leadership, Caldwell said, adding that Hill "has not been able to successfully manage a small office, much less one of the bigger law offices in the city of Roanoke."
Hill told The Roanoke Times that he has bladder cancer and that medical bills, not tax debt, prompted him to file the bankruptcy case in 2020. Hill said he did not believe the cancer would inhibit his service as chief prosecutor, should he be elected.
Caldwell is the second-longest, currently serving local commonwealth’s attorney in the state and would become the state's longest-serving active local chief prosecutor on Jan. 1, should he be elected. He said during the campaign that he ran for reelection because he enjoys the job. In addition, he wanted to give voters a choice of candidates on the ballot other than Hill, he said.