Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Don Caldwell elected to 11th term

Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell was elected to an 11th term Tuesday.

With 22 of 23 precincts reporting, Caldwell had 56% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Results from provisional ballots had not yet been released.

The 70-year-old prosecutor, who has served since 1979, said he will not seek reelection in 2025.

Caldwell has been challenged only twice in 42 years, in 2017 and this year, on both occasions by Hill. Hill, a 65-year-old private defense and family law attorney, came to the ballot emphasizing his long legal career and a vision to fight crime both in the courtroom and through community networking.

Hill acknowledged during the campaign that he did not pay federal income taxes in numerous years and last year filed bankruptcy, receiving a release from his obligation to pay.