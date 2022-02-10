Roanoke community engagement chief moves on

Roanoke's community outreach officer has quit after less than five months on the job.

Lauren Waldron started in August at $90,000 a year. She was in charge of cultivating and maintaining a two-way relationship with city residents.

City Manager Bob Cowell, asked about Waldron’s mid-January departure, said by email: “Not much to report...with Lauren - she decided to return to the D.C. market.”

Waldron did not immediately respond to a message left on her cell phone Thursday. She was born and raised in Roanoke County and is a graduate of Northside High School and George Mason University. Before working for the city, she held a variety of marketing jobs in the District of Columbia-Northern Virginia area. She was named one of Alexandria’s top 40 people under age 40 last year at age 27.

Since departing, Waldron became the communications director for WTS International, a Washington nonprofit, according to her page with LinkedIn. WTS stands for Women’s Transportation Seminar and says it seeks equity and access for women in transportation. Waldron spoke of her passion for women’s issues in a 2021 interview.

The city is interviewing candidates to find a successor for Waldron and for former city spokeswoman Melinda Mayo, who retired in December after 20-plus years with the city.

