Roanoke council approves third version of plan for Brandon Avenue land

Developer Robert Fralin won zoning approval Monday to build 29 town homes on Brandon Avenue as he presented the Roanoke City Council with a scaled-down version of a project that was rejected twice previously.

Before the 5-2 vote, area residents criticized the Brandon Village LLC project in a public hearing, predicting it will add to traffic woes and cause flooding, while proponents said Roanoke needs the housing. Foes outnumbered proponents by nearly 2-to-1.

A depiction of the future Brandon Village shows 29 two-story, side-by-side dwellings in four groups with front doors facing Brandon Avenue. Vehicles will enter and exit the complex using a single, stop-sign controlled driveway.

Assuming it receives final approval, the project will sit on the south side of Brandon Avenue between Brambleton Avenue and Towers Shopping Center.

Fralin plans to build on only the front 3 acres of a 7-acre patch of woods at the location and stop at Murray Run, a creek flowing west to east through the parcel, which will benefit from a planted buffer, according to a city staff report. The rear portion of the lot, which abuts the Oakwood Drive area, will remain wooded.

Fralin over the years filed two earlier proposals, for 69 units spread across the most of the site in 2021 and for 54 units in 2017. The planning commission recommended approval of each one but the council disagreed.

Council member Joe Cobb, who cast a no vote as did Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, commended Fralin for presenting successive approaches. Cobb said low-income residents seeking affordable housing, estimated to be in the thousands, are unlikely to be able to afford Brandon Village. He expressed interest in the city someday having what he called a comprehensive housing plan.

No one associated with the project had disclosed what the town homes will rent for. “I can’t say,” said Ben Crew of Balzer & Associates, a project agent, after the meeting.

Cobb also weighed in from an environmental angle also, saying for him to support the project, he would first need assurance that the creek and its aquatic life would be protected.

John Garland, a developer and former council member, recommended the council reject the project and then evaluate development options at the site in a comprehensive public engagement process like the one that a city consultant will begin next month to assess Evans Spring, a vacant 150-acre green space near Valley View Mall with development potential.

"We can do better and we owe it to our citizens to do it better," Garland said.

Mayor Sherman Lea voted for the rezoning proposal, citing the need for housing. "We're facing pretty much a housing crisis in this city and somehow we've got to start working somewhere to build that up," he said.

Those voting for the project included lame duck council members Bill Bestpitch and councilman Anita Price. Bestpitch did not comment before voting Monday night, while Price said she hoped area developers heard and will respond to the many speakers who said they long to see the supply of housing in the city expand.

Voters last month elected Peter Volosin and Luke Priddy to join the council Jan. 1 as Bestpitch and Price exit.

Renters are experiencing hikes of $300 to $400 for a month, forcing some to forego medicine to pay rent, said Evangeline Richie, vice president of housing at the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Some 4,500 people or families recently applied to a low-cost housing program the authority is running, she said.

"If we don’t add additional housing, we will need to add more shelters," she said, referring to homeless shelters.

The rezoning approval will eliminate the Brandon land’s existing designation for single-family homes and eventually lock Fralin’s company into a planned unit development agreement that specifies the arrangement of buildings, parking and common areas.

According to city planning staff, the project is compatible with surrounding development and adds higher-density housing where planners envisioned it. Traffic experts estimated that Brandon Village residents will generate 209 vehicle trips daily, a "negligible" increase given that Brandon carries 20,000 vehicles daily.

Fralin is committed to construction of a new turn lane for westbound Brandon Avenue traffic to use to enter the site and the pouring of a sidewalk along Brandon, officials said.

City officials said the project plan will be vetted by stormwater and flooding experts during the review. The new homes must stand outside of a 100-year flood plain.