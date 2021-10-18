Roanoke council asks Jeffrey to consider taking leave, he declines

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am innocent of these charges. And I am strongly stating the fact of my innocence,” he began.

He then said he saw a political motive behind the resolution, asserting that elected leaders “sometimes do things political to show face” and to make a point with the public.

Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd responded in an interview afterwards. “This is not a show. He is impeding council with his presence,” she said.

Jeffrey, 52, who began a 4-year term in January, forcefully declared that won’t step down.

“I’m going to make sure that everyone knows and understands that my intent is to stay in office,” he said. “My intent is to do what I was elected to do by the city and I will do that until my court date to where I will be vindicated from these charges.”

The city council regularly meets twice a month.

Council members have said that they do not have the authority to force Jeffrey off council. Were he to be convicted of a felony charge and exhaust all appeals, he would forfeit his office.