Roanoke council candidate Jackson seeks to have fine lowered

Roanoke City Council candidate Jamaal Jackson said he has proof that he filed his campaign finance reports on time and he has asked officials to lower a late-filing penalty he incurred last month.

Jackson kept acknowledgements received from the state’s online system into which he filed the reports — and each filing was timely, he said. He said he thinks that when a member of his campaign team called up the filed reports later on to amend or review them, the system redated them and those dates did fall after deadlines.

Director of Elections and General Registrar Andrew Cochran said Oct. 25 that the Jackson campaign submitted four of five periodic reports after the deadline and that one of them was nearly two months late. Virginia law assesses a $100 fine for the first late report and $1,000 for each subsequent late report, resulting in a $3,100 fine against Jackson’s campaign, according to a letter the elections director send the candidate.

Cochran's letter also said the reports were incomplete because they disclosed no revenue or expenditures despite the Jackson's use of campaign literature. The elections director ordered the Jackson campaign to submit new versions by Nov. 4.

Jackson, a pastor running in his first election, has said he thought he did not have disclose financial details because he funded his campaign himself. He has since filed revised reports.

The Sept. 30 report says he and Peggy Jackson loaned the campaign $4,401.85 during this election cycle and the campaign spent a like amount. The money went to such things as signs, flyers and postcards, the report said.

“Everything’s been corrected,” said Jackson, who asked Cochran to lower his fine to $100.

Cochran said Friday he had not had time to review Jackson's request. He said he had been busy preparing for Election Day Tuesday.