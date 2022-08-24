Roanoke council candidates weigh in on city manager, violence, more

Most of the candidate pool running for the Roanoke City Council declared at a public forum this week that they do not support City Manager Bob Cowell.

All 11 candidates appeared at a Tuesday event to help voters decide four seats on the seven-person council during the Nov. 8 election. The gathering at a south Roanoke church drew at least 75 people and was sponsored by Neighbors for South Roanoke.

Posing a “yes or no” question, moderator and TV anchor John Carlin asked, “Do you support the current city manager?”

Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones, two Democratic incumbents who seek reelection, said they support Cowell, the city’s lead employee for five years as of next month. Cowell effectively led the city government during the pandemic, Cobb said in a brief interview after the event.

Cowell also received a thumbs-up from Democrat Luke Priddy, who is running in a special election to fill the unexpired term of former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. Candidate David Bowers, running as independent in a nine-person race to fill three seats, answered maybe.

Seven others said no, with one, Jamaal Jackson, who is running as an independent, declaring, “Hell no.”

Candidates also advanced a number of ideas to curb gun crime, create affordable housing and promote development. Many were not new ideas, with some possible exceptions.

When candidates were asked about recent city action that could lead to development of the Evans Spring area, the city’s only large vacant tract of consequence, Democrat Peter Volosin advocated developing brownfield sites instead of the few green spaces left in city limits.

“I would love to see us take Valley View [Mall], demolish it and rebuild that area,” he said.

Candidate Dalton Baugess, a Republican, echoed Volosin. “Look at Crossroads Mall. Needs to be knocked down, rebuilt,” he said.

Most candidates replied that if existing residents in the Evans Spring area do not want the land built on, it shouldn't happen.

Bowers, acknowledging he sees it differently, described Evans Spring as abutting a designated commercial area. Roanoke should continue to serve as a regional economic center and “that means business, stores, hotels, jobs for our community,” he said.

An affordable housing question generated a couple of comments city observers have heard before: work with landlords, leverage zoning, put money in the city’s land bank and fix up vacant dwellings.

Peg McGuire, a Republican opposing Priddy in the special election, emphasized the vacant-dwelling strategy. “Let’s start there,” she said. There are 90 vacant dwellings in the southeast quadrant of the city, Bowers said.

Cobb said the community needs for the judiciary to do a better job of holding landlords accountable for substandard dwellings.

Asked about a spike in gun violence, a number of candidates described their solution as spending more money on police. Nick Hagen, a Republican, said he would raise police pay.

Sanchez-Jones interjected. “It doesn’t matter how much you pay the police and how much you retain the police if the laws are not going to be on their side. They would arrest somebody and by the end of the day, they are out on the street. So, I think at the state [level] the laws need to be changed,” she said.

Priddy, too, named existing law as an issue. “We also need to seek state solutions to hold parents more accountable when one of their children brings a gun to school.”

Preston Tyler, who is running as an independent, called for satellite police stations. “We have fire stations all over the city, but we only have one police station,” he said.

Maynard Keller, a Republican candidate, advocated for arranging to shift the pensions of public safety personnel from the current plan to the Virginia Retirement System.

After the event concluded, McGuire said in an interview she opposes Cowell for a city action that caused the new Valley Metro bus station to be built in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, where she has worked. That action overrode a decision of the city board of zoning appeals that found the bus station would not be a good for the location.

Tyler shared his impression that “the city manager is running the city council. Council needs to be telling him instead of him telling the city council,” Tyler said.

Cowell, for instance, appeared to choose what streets would be repaved, according to Tyler, who expressed the view that council members lacked a say.

Hagen said the council grants Cowell control of too much power. “I want to reign him in,” Hagen said.

Mayor Sherman Lea said Wednesday that the city council backs Cowell. “He’s done a good job under tough circumstances the last couple of years,” Lea said. “I disagree with those folks — they don’t know him.”

Cowell, in an email, said he does not get involved in political campaigns, and declined to comment.