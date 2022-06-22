Roanoke council debates options, then approves 17.5% car tax rebate

Roanoke will rebate more than $5 million in unexpected money generated by the citywide personal property tax on the swollen, inflation-adjusted price of vehicles.

A rebate equal to 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle was approved by the Roanoke City Council Tuesday. The vote was 5-2, with Bill Bestpitch and Joe Cobb dissenting. The percentage is based on a mathematical formula that uses the total amount of the rebate and the number of vehicles in the city.

The vote came after a lengthy council discussion over progressive versus regressive taxing - and whether it should adopt the flat 17.5% rebate or another option that would have rebated up to an $82.77 maximum per vehicle, with no vehicle owner receiving more than they paid in tax.

Bestpitch said giving a flat percentage rebate certainly is equal, but "it's not equitable." He said the council should consider giving a rebate that has more impact to those of lower means.

Councilwoman Anita Price, however, said those who own higher valued vehicles are paying more taxes anyway, due to the fact that the city has a system that does not vary the tax rate.

And, Vice Mayor Trish White Boyd - while acknowledging her support of a rebate - said some may believe Roanoke should give one, just like Roanoke County and Salem previously. But she said that it is not a simple comparison because Roanoke has more pressure on its budget for needs that other regional localities do not.

"Our dollars have to go a long way," she said.

Only those taxpayers who already paid the tax due or are in compliance with a payment plan on Aug. 31 will receive the relief, which is set for September, according to information released at the meeting.

This decision departs from an earlier agreement to spend the extra money on extra street repaving and education.

The windfall did not result from a tax rate increase, but inflation in the value of vehicles due. Prices for used cars and trucks shot up 50% since the pandemic started. Production of new vehicles slowed. When it came time for the city to impose its annual personal property tax, all forecasts showed a windfall was likely.

During the fiscal year that ends June 30, the tax applied to 71,388 vehicles generated a theoretical maximum revenue of $44 million, which was reduced to $33.7 million by state-funded tax relief before bills went out. The city expected it would actually receive 91% of the tax owed or $30.7 million for budgeting purposes.

This year's fiscal budget, which was drafted in uncertain times a year ago, predicted receipts of only $24.8 million – meaning the tax raised a surplus of $5.9 million. That's the expected payout to taxpayers via the rebate.

