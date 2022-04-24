Roanoke council election raises debate over gun violence response

More force or more love?

Candidates in the 10-person race for Roanoke City Council have weighed in on this year’s top local political debate — the best allocation of resources to halt the acceleration of gun violence in the city.

Some call it the work of dangerous criminals who will be stopped only by police. But others stress that, deep down, it’s a public health crisis that cries out for programs to improve social and economic well-being.

With the election months away, candidates are claiming positions for and against the prevailing government strategy, interviews show.

The city council, which Democrats control, has placed a big bet on a public-health approach and addressing the root causes of violence. The work of responding, intervening and preventing gang and gun violence at the community level started in 2020. The neighborhoods where incidents are occurring, which are primarily in the city’s northwest, are getting the bulk of the attention, especially youth 15 and up who have behavioral struggles and past or present involvement with gangs.

Two Republicans would dial back those efforts, saying it’s urgent that the city free up money for the Roanoke Police Department, where 55 of 209 authorized jobs were vacant last month. Programs may help long-term, but don’t address “the immediate issue of, frankly, people getting shot,” said Nick Hagen, an attorney and Republican.

The chairman of the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission said that, while policing is vital, it is not enough.

“We are not going to enforce our way out of this challenge,” said Joe Cobb, an incumbent Democratic council member running for reelection. ““If we as a community do not address the root causes of violence, they will not reduce and they will not stop and enforcement can’t do that work.”

City spending priorities reflect a combined approach. The city intends to spend $3 million on police compensation increases and has earmarked $200,000 for lighting and cameras, while it has authorized the commission to distribute $1.3 million for community-based programs.

The city was prescient to form a task force on gun violence in 2019. In that year, the number of fatal and injury-causing shootings within city limits reached 38. After the pandemic began in March 2020, Roanoke and many cities across the country grappled with both the disease and worsening gun violence.

But although the virus has receded, the violence hasn’t — it has increased. There were 67 assaults and homicides that involved gunfire in 2021 and 21 such incidents between Jan. 1 and April 10, according to police. This year’s count is 50% higher than last year’s count through April 10, which puts the community on track to experience 100 incidents this year unless the situation improves.

Roanoke police received 56 “shots fired” calls since the start of the year in addition to the 21 incidents where someone was hit by gunfire, the April 10 data showed.

The election Nov. 8 could place as many as four new people on the seven-person governing body. One ballot will invite each voter to choose three people from a long list to serve four-year terms. A special election ballot will also let voters pick one person to serve an abbreviated term of two years starting Jan. 1, 2023.

As a campaign issue “nothing comes close” to gun violence, said David Bowers, a former city mayor and former council member running as an independent. He said Roanoke must fill vacant jobs in its police department and should spend “whatever it takes” to increase patrol, investigation and arrests.

Attorney General Jason Miyares said recently that eight or nine Virginia localities including Roanoke need outside help combating severe gun and gang violence. This month, the General Assembly is considering whether to fund an anti-violence initiative called Operation Ceasefire. It would send special prosecutors to high-violence cities and help curb illegal gun possession. But Cobb said Roanoke already prioritized youth outreach as the Operation Ceasefire framework recommends and coordinates efforts of local government, schools, community organizations and police and the courts, also in line with the ceasefire strategy.

Those root causes? Poverty, income inequality, food and health care insecurity, youths with their own children, lack of opportunity, lack of role models, lack of healthy relationships, racism, segregation, easy access to firearms by high-risk people, perceptions of hopelessness and trauma, Cobb said. The commission’s thrusts are prevention, intervention and response through programs designed to deter people from engaging in violent acts, resolve disputes without violence and connect high-risk individuals and their families to education, jobs, housing, mental health care and social services. Citizens, youth services providers, faith-based groups, nonprofits, neighborhood groups, schools and health care and mental health providers are participating.

To be sure, the gun commission doesn’t believe it has all the answers. It is offering $500,000 in chunks of $5,000 or $25,000 for innovative proposals to tackle the problem from new angles or angles not yet developed by directing help to youth and young adults. Thirty-seven proposals came in.

Terry McGuire, a legislative representative for a nonprofit environmental law organization and a Democrat, said research has found that access to trees and green space improves mental health and lowers crime rates. Citing his background in environmental planning, he’s running in part to “to prioritize green space and park installations in high crime areas,” he said.

Peter Volosin, a real estate agent and Democrat, is like McGuire also on board with the root-causes approach. But, at the same time, he supports an upgrade to the emergency response system to incorporate social workers. “Social workers can provide a more trauma-informed approach to crime mitigation while allowing police to handle the jobs for which they are specifically trained,” according to his campaign website.

Vivian Sanchez-Jones, a Democrat who serves in an appointed capacity on council and seeks election to a four-year term, joins others in endorsing the commission’s work. One matter not yet completely addressed by the commission’s current agenda, but a vital one, is the gun supply, she said.

“We need to find out where the kids are getting their guns,” she said.

Dalton Baugess, a Republican candidate and logistics officer for the Salem Fire Department, is unconvinced by the deterrence and prevention programs of the commission.

“It’s time to draw a line in the sand and say ‘that’s not working,’” he said.

Were Roanoke to redirect the commission budget to the police, the police “could utilize the money immediately and slow down what’s going on,” Baugess predicted.

In the meantime law enforcement needs gunshot detectors, the candidate said. Manufacturers say the electronic devices, when mounted in high-crime areas, detect outdoor gunfire and rapidly report the estimated location to police.

Hagen insists, as do others, that something more than what the city is doing must happen fast.

“We saw a stray bullet hit a school bus with kids on it. You have stuff like that, which really should not happen and I think that’s a result of city council policies. They’re not really addressing the immediate things that happen,” Hagen said.

Raising officer pay would do the most good right now, Hagen said. Lynchburg, population 79,000, set its rookie pay at $50,000 in January and described it as the highest “in central Virginia.” Roanoke, where starting pay is $42,500 and typical officer pay after the first nine months is $48,153, should raise its police starting pay to $55,000, Hagen said. It should pull funds out of the commission if that’s necessary to make it happen, he added.

City officials have not computed the cost to offer $55,000, but believe it would be significant. Roanoke is in fully implementing a step pay plan with “substantive increases in pay at all ranks,” City Manager Bob Cowell said. That’s on top of multiple bonuses and recruitment incentives already paid or available.

Gun control is also a matter of debate.

Preston Tyler, pastor at Hill Street Baptist Church, who is running as an independent, supports placing metal detectors in schools to keep guns out.

“Whatever it takes to keep us safe,” he said.

Maynard Keller, a Republican and a financial planner, said he thinks guns can help. Roanoke should drop prohibitions against carrying guns in such public places as the municipal buildings, attach a concealed carry permit to each restraining order and provide firearm safety training to high schoolers as a required course.

“What I’m saying is law-abiding citizens need to have the right to defend themselves,” Keller said. Asked if he would permit guns in schools, Keller replied: “We have to defend ourselves.”

Jamaal “J.L.” Jackson, bishop and lead pastor at Refreshing Church, is grateful for the commission’s work but said it’s insufficient — immediate action is needed.

“A five-year plan is not going to keep a child from growing up without a father or a mother in the next five days,” Jackson said.

He plans to ask fathers of Roanoke middle-school children and area churches to coordinate a plan to place an adult at the entrance of every middle school every school day to tell young people they matter. He also plans to ask every church to adopt a school and send congregants there to visit students, join the PTA or by some means get involved.

“There are citizens who care. One of our slogans is Jackson for action.”

Jackson said he has not decided whether to run as a Democrat or independent.

Police, who have said they welcome community involvement, brief council monthly on law enforcement progress. In March, police confiscated 24 illegal firearms, served warrants on 735 people and ran special operations in high crime areas, officials said.

Officers made arrests in connection with a shooting at Days Inn and a gunfire incident at Lucy Addison Middle School late last month. A judge sentenced a man to 50 years for killing his girlfriend at the Ashton Heights Apartments. Another man was convicted last month of murdering two people two years ago at the Jamestown Place apartments.

A civilian incident-response team responded to the locations of gunshot incidents four times and spoke to 58 people who shared “a common concern about the repeated violence and not feeling safe in their community,” Capt. David Morris said.

