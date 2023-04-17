Colleagues of Roanoke City Councilman Luke Priddy said Monday that his recent comments questioning the openness of a requested audit are politically motivated.

Priddy is in a campaign against fellow council member Trish White-Boyd for the Democratic nomination to run for the 4th District state Senate seat.

Also competing for that nomination is DA Pierce.

During a Monday afternoon council session, Priddy indicated a desire that the minutes for the meeting include his comment that he believes council strayed from protected discussion topics during a Feb. 6 closed session.

The Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) allows the council to talk about certain protected topics in private, rather than in a public meeting. If a council member believes closed session discussions deviated from the protected topic, they are supposed to say so in the next public meeting. After every closed session, council members vote to affirm that they only discussed protected topics.

Minutes from the open meeting that followed the Feb. 6 closed session show that Priddy did not share concerns about the discussion and he voted to affirm the session along with the rest of the council.

Priddy's request Monday was related to comments he made in a Thursday letter addressed to "Chair White-Boyd & Members of the Audit Committee."

In his letter, Priddy claimed that the council inappropriately discussed an audit of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission during closed sessions. He named White-Boyd specifically in a number of places, indicating that she led the discussions as chairwoman of the council-based committee.

Discussion about the need for an audit could be a topic not protected under FOIA.

A decision was made by the committee to do the audit after concerns have been raised about some of the commission's decisions and funding.

"If Mr. Priddy had some concerns about any of this, it should have been addressed in February or perhaps March," White-Boyd said Monday. "Why wait until April 17 to address that when, clearly, there are other things going on that could appear to be politically motivated and I think it's inappropriate to do that on this dais."

Councilman Peter Volosin was more direct.

"It is political," he said.

Priddy maintained Monday that his comments were not political in nature.

The council took a brief recess Monday at the request of Mayor Sherman Lea so he could speak to Priddy in his office with Senior Assistant City Attorney David Collins.

Lea is an ex-officio member of the city audit committee, but when he spoke to The Roanoke Times Friday he indicated he did not feel comfortable with the way Priddy shared his concerns on Thursday.

White-Boyd and Moon Reynolds also spoke to The Roanoke Times Friday. They and Lea said City Attorney Tim Spencer assured them there was no FOIA breach.

Also on Friday, Priddy told The Roanoke Times he does not believe there have been other instances where unprotected conversations have happened during closed meetings.