Roanoke council picks former member Anita Price to succeed Robert Jeffrey Jr.

The Roanoke City Council appointed Anita Price its newest member Monday.

Price, a former council member, applied to serve the rest of the term of former Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr., who forfeited his seat last month. Jeffrey was convicted of financial crimes.

The vote of approval drew one “present” vote from Councilman Bill Bestpitch. He made no comment beyond that.

The decision to select Price was made in closed session.

Price was sworn in and told she would begin her service Monday night. Her appointment runs only until the end of the year, the midpoint of Jeffrey’s original term, which was for four years. A special election is scheduled Nov. 8 for voters to select a candidate to serve the final two years of Jeffrey’s term, starting Jan. 1, 2023.

The council had four others to choose from: Luke Priddy, chief of staff to Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and chair of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee; Kevin Berry, community outreach and marketing manager for the Roanoke Rescue Mission; Suzanne Osborne, who is semi-retired from the financial planning industry; and Kiesha Preston, who self-identifies as a low-income single mother. Preston works as a preschool teacher and volunteers as the legislative coordinator in Virginia for Amnesty International.

Earlier in the process, 16 people applied for appointment for Jeffrey's seat. The council chose six people, including Price, to interview two weeks ago. One of the six withdrew before his interview occurred, while the five others spoke. Citizens attended a public hearing a short time later to offer comments on the interviewees.

Price is a familiar face at city hall. She served on the council from 2008 until her retirement in December 2020. Even Judge Onzlee Ware, who attended Monday's meeting to swear Price in, commented that he has known Price for years. He offered his view that she was a good choice.

“It’s very unfortunate the circumstances for which this appointment had to be made,” Price said, while offering thanks to council for the opportunity. She does not plan to run in the November election, she has said.

Jeffrey, 52, is in jail awaiting sentencing. A jury convicted Jeffrey of stealing $15,000 in pandemic-relief money from the city. In addition, he pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization in Roanoke.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.