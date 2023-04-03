Roanoke's car tax relief percentage in 2023 will be a bit lower than last year's based on required annual calculations.

The city council set that rate at 42.41% Monday, based on the $8.06 million it receives annually from the state for relief as well as the the number of taxable vehicles in the city and their value. The 2022 relief percentage was 45.9%.

Car owners will receive the 42.41% off the first $20,000 of their personal vehicle tax due this year. Vehicles valued at $1,000 or less are not taxed.

The city's personal property tax rate is $3.45 per $100 of assessed value.

If, for example, a vehicle is valued at $10,000, the amount of tax due would be $345 without relief. Reduced by the 42.41% relief rate, the amount due would be about $146.

Also on Monday, during the council's legislative committee meeting, Advantus Strategies Government Relations Senior Director Kathy Burcher said it's possible the Virginia legislature may not pass a revised second year biennial budget. Failing to do so is not unheard of, but would be unusual.

If the legislature fails to pass a revised budget, the city of Roanoke will receive the same amount of funding from the state in fiscal year 2024 as it did in fiscal year 2023.

While failing to pass a revised budget wouldn't lead to a government shutdown, the possibility does introduce uncertainty to the budget planning process for both the city and its school system.

"Probably the best example of that is there are competing proposals for increases in compensation for comp board eligible employees. ... And of course we receive a significant amount of funding from the state for things like DSS [Department of Social Services] and others. It doesn't put those dollars at risk, but it certainly makes us and our ability to advise you on the adoption of a budget more challenging," City Manager Bob Cowell said to council members.

Meanwhile, City Attorney Tim Spencer said, schools would be impacted "tremendously," because state funding makes up a significant portion of the school board's budget. City School Board Member Mark Cathey, who attended part of Monday's city council meeting, agreed.

He said the board is prepared for the possibility.

"We have to be. We have no choice," Cathey said.

Also budget-related was a presentation from David Rose with the city's financial adviser, Davenport Public Finance.

To keep down the cost of debt service, Rose proposed the city start waiting until later in the fiscal year to do its borrowing, because projects are moving more slowly nationwide, statewide and in the city.

"There really is a dearth of contractors out there — supply chain issues as well," Rose said.

The goal is not to borrow money too far in advance since the city has to pay interest on it once it is borrowed, regardless of whether it has been spent yet.

Rose also advised the city to borrow $5 million less than previously planned in fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026.

"That gives us some play, if you would, if something happens that we're not expecting, gives us some of that ability to weather unforeseen circumstances," Rose said.

The city can also revisit the idea each year, as needed.

And, on a parking matter Monday, PARK Roanoke Enterprise Administrator Brian Mann mentioned a service industry program — still being developed — that would alleviate the cost of parking for low-wage employees who work downtown. Mann said he hopes to present the program proposal to the council later this year.