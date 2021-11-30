Roanoke councilman's magazine refunds money to city after questions

Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. engaged in a prohibited business transaction for $850 with the city earlier this year, according to an opinion of the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council.
Jeffrey, who accepted payment from the city for an advertisement in his magazine, has since refunded the city’s money, according to City Attorney Tim Spencer. At this point, Jeffrey faces no other sanction or penalty related to the matter.
Virginia law prohibits elected officials from receiving a financial benefit from any contract between their own governmental entity and themselves or their business.
The improper ad buy might have escaped official attention but a citizen asked for city records about it and used the public comment time at the Oct. 18 city council meeting to question it. The citizen, David Garland, a Roanoke attorney, said Spencer called later “to thank me for bringing the matter to the city's attention.”
Spencer consulted the state ethics office, which found that a prohibited transaction had occurred and recommended Jeffrey’s magazine, ColorsVA, refund the money.
Jeffrey said Tuesday he received training in the state’s conflict of interest law after he took office Jan. 1. But Jeffrey attempted to deflect blame for the improper transaction from himself, saying that someone he declined to identify had said in advance that the ad purchase would be “okay.”
City Manager Bob Cowell, who approved the ad purchase, was asked later Tuesday about the level of responsibility the city was inclined to assume.
“It is the responsibility of the Council Member to determine if actions taken will represent a conflict and if so to take whatever actions are necessary to avoid such a conflict,” Cowell wrote.
This year has brought a number of challenges for Jeffrey, who was indicted on felony charges in an unrelated matter July 6. He is scheduled to be tried in March in Roanoke City Circuit Court. Since the case was made public, police investigators have revealed bursts of new information while filing requests for records to build their case, which focuses on money allegedly embezzled from the city’s pandemic relief coffers and other money allegedly taken under false pretenses from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a Roanoke nonprofit group where Jeffrey worked.
Jeffrey has repeatedly said he will fight the charges and believes he will be exonerated.
The magazine advertisement saga appears to have begun June 3, when Jeffrey solicited the city’s purchase of an ad congratulating the magazine for completing another year in business, according to email records obtained by Garland and shared with this newspaper. Roanoke agreed to pay $850 for a half-page ad that said “Congratulations ColorsVA Magazine on Your Sixth Anniversary!” when it appeared in print a short time later.
The city had congratulated Jeffrey’s young publication with similar ads in prior years. But Virginia law prohibited this year’s ad purchase because it occurred after Jeffrey took office.
Spencer explained that, because the ad had been placed in prior consecutive years, when Jeffrey presented the opportunity this year, city staff considered and approved it “almost like routine business.”
There is no evidence that Jeffrey intentionally used his office for personal gain, Spencer said, citing the advice of the council, a component of state government. “He continued a pattern that had preexisted his election,” Spencer said. “This was an innocent mistake.”
Spencer likewise called Cowell’s approval an “innocent mistake.”
Rebekah Stefanski, attorney at the advisory council, emailed Spencer on Oct. 26 with her advice: Get a refund.
Jeffrey complied and gave no pushback, Spencer said.
All relevant parties have been informed to avoid such issues in the future, Spencer said.
Jeffrey downplayed his role.
“I thought I had the right to request that ad,” he said.
Asked if, in hindsight, he saw the ad purchase as improper, he said, “No, I don’t think it was improper.”