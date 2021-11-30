Roanoke councilman's magazine refunds money to city after questions

City Manager Bob Cowell, who approved the ad purchase, was asked later Tuesday about the level of responsibility the city was inclined to assume.

“It is the responsibility of the Council Member to determine if actions taken will represent a conflict and if so to take whatever actions are necessary to avoid such a conflict,” Cowell wrote.

This year has brought a number of challenges for Jeffrey, who was indicted on felony charges in an unrelated matter July 6. He is scheduled to be tried in March in Roanoke City Circuit Court. Since the case was made public, police investigators have revealed bursts of new information while filing requests for records to build their case, which focuses on money allegedly embezzled from the city’s pandemic relief coffers and other money allegedly taken under false pretenses from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a Roanoke nonprofit group where Jeffrey worked.

Jeffrey has repeatedly said he will fight the charges and believes he will be exonerated.

