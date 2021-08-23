Roanoke County Administrator O'Donnell to retire in February

Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell on Monday announced his retirement, effective February 2022, after more than 21 years working for the local government.

“Working alongside our dedicated employees has been rewarding and we have accomplished so much together for the betterment of our community,” O’Donnell said in a news release. “I am honored to have had the support of the Board of Supervisors and privileged to serve the citizens as their administrator. I’m now looking forward to the next phase of my life.”

O’Donnell has worked in public management for 35 years. He began as an assistant county administrator in 2000 and then was appointed county administrator in January 2019.

Prior to coming to Roanoke County, he served as the administrator for counties in New York and West Virginia.

O’Donnell oversaw development of Roanoke County’s first-ever Community Strategic Plan to guide policy, budget decisions, and service delivery choices.

He served as the project manager for the $30 million Green Ridge Recreation Center and the $28 million Public Safety Center construction projects.