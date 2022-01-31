Roanoke County Administrator retires after more than two decades of service

Collaboration is a recurring theme when people talk about Dan O’Donnell, Roanoke County’s outgoing administrator.

O’Donnell, who has worked for the county for more than 20 years, is set to retire from the localities top administrative position as of Feb. 1.

Some of his crowning achievements with the county according to himself and county officials include the expansion of the fire and rescue departments, development of various capital projects and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which encompassed about half of his time as county administrator.

The New York native and West Virginia University graduate came to the Roanoke Valley in 2000 to serve as an assistant county administrator, a role he held until his promotion in December 2018.

“I worked in West Virginia previously as well, so I’d been here several times, but I found out about the job while working as a county administrator in New York,” he said, stating that his assistant administrator in Steuben, New York, a Virginia Tech graduate, told him about the position.

He said the job in the county paid more than he was making in New York as the leading man of a similarly-sized locality, so he decided to apply.

After being selected from a pool of approximately 80 candidates as he remembers it, O’Donnell moved to the area, and shortly after, began his first major undertaking for the county, overhauling the fire and rescue services department.

O’Donnell, 62, said he had done a similar project as an administrator in Berkeley, West Virginia, where he established a fee structure for those services, so the locality could afford to hire more full time employees, as opposed to relying so heavily on volunteers.

He estimates that when he arrived in Roanoke, the county only had roughly 20 to 30 paid positions in its fire and rescue departments. Today that number is more than 170.

“It was just clear that we were not able to handle all of the calls we were getting with a mostly volunteer department,” he said.

The word “we” is something O’Donnell often uses when discussing projects he’s led, because to him, local government is a joint effort with the end goal of serving the public as best as it can.

“I think this is a great organization, and the whole emphasis has been, how can you provide the best service to the public?” he said. I like the idea of public service. It’s like, ‘what can we do to help?’ and being able to do that has been very rewarding.”

O’Donnell said he’s always been a civic-minded person, and while he briefly worked in the private sector before getting into local government, it never quite satisfied him professionally.

“For me, it would be hard to be motivated just to make money for me or somebody else,” he said. “That just doesn’t interest me as much.”

O’Donnell’s replacement as of Feb.1, Richard Caywood, who has worked under his soon to be ex-boss for nearly a decade, said he’s always appreciated O’Donnell’s leadership style.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Dan,” he said. “He likes to say that he doesn’t like making decisions on his own, and I really believe him. We’ve worked collaboratively together on a variety of projects and I’ve always appreciated his willingness to listen to other ideas and work on projects as a group.”

Caywood said that while O’Donnell and Rebecca Owens, the county’s other assistant administrator and himself have different responsibilities, they are always on the same page and know what the others are working on.

“He [O’Donnell] taught me the ropes of county administration when I got this job,” Caywood said, noting that he’d been an engineer before moving into local government. “One of the things I will definitely carry on with the person who takes my current role and Rebecca is that team environment where we all kind of work together.”

Caywood isn’t the only one that appreciates O’Donnell’s management style, or his personality.

County officials who spoke about him often described him as someone with a great sense of humor, who is unassuming and not an ego-driven leader, which some believe is rare.

“You see a lot of people in management who say ‘it’s my way or the highway,’” the chair of the Board of Supervisors, Paul Mahoney, said. “But he’s not like that at all. Dan knows he doesn’t have all the answers, and that there are a lot of smart people [working in the county] to help make important decisions.”

Mahoney served as the county’s attorney from 1984 to 2015 before retiring and eventually being elected to the board of supervisors.

But that’s not to say that O’Donnell is someone that hasn’t taken on big projects in the county.

He’s overseen a slew of projects in the county over the last two decades, namely the 83,000 square foot public safety center completed in 2006, the Green Ridge Recreation Center completed in 2009 and the Glenvar Library completed in 2013.

The rec center, is a 78,000 square-foot facility, with multiple gymnasiums, various multipurpose rooms, a gym, an indoor track, indoor and outdoor pools with water slide, and was also recognized as LEED Gold certified facility by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker, who first began her work with the county on the planning commission in 1992, said the project drew some criticism by some who thought the undertaking was outside the scope of services local government should provide.

“It was a project unlike anything the county had undertaken before,” she said. “I think it has worked out in the long run and is a very nice asset that many of our citizens still enjoy.”

During the 2021 calendar year, 137,930 members and guests used the facility, and had 1,334 active membership packages on file that provided daily access to the facility for approximately 3,500 members, according to numbers from the county.

O’Donnell has also been praised for his work throughout the pandemic, which many say allowed the county to offer many services surrounding localities were not able to offer when it first hit the U.S. badly in March, 2020.

“I think in particular the county was lucky to have him during COVID, because he had such a good knowledge of how the county’s emergency operations worked,” Caywood said.

O’Donnell acknowledged that he was proud of being able to offer a variety of services that were usually offered in-person, like library services and building permits, while largely not having facilities open to the public.

Mahoney also praised him for his foresight on just how disruptive the pandemic would be, and how he made sure that taking caring of employee health through various actions, like securing COVID tests and implementing safety precautions, was a top priority for O’Donnell.

“I think he also cared deeply, very compassionately about taking care of the employees,” Mahoney said, also referring to making sure public safety employees have received raises and competitive pay for their jobs. “I think he’s done a great job in that area.”

O’Donnell said he sees the growth of the Roanoke Valley and its surrounding areas as a collaborative effort with other localities, since the offerings in the region often cross jurisdictional lines.

An avid outdoorsman that enjoys kayaking, fishing and other activities offered in Southwest Virginia, O’Donnell said working with neighboring localities is key when trying to strengthen the region’s tourism industry, among other initiatives.

Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe said he considers O’Donnell a friend and pleasure to work with on regional projects.

“He’s very regionally centric trying to pull everyone together … We’ve worked together to get the VATI awards for broadband in the region, and really I have nothing but admiration for Dan,” he said, also noting that O’Donnell is a great gut that doesn’t take himself too seriously.

Jay Taliaferro, Salem’s city manager, shared similar sentiments on working with O’Donnell over the years.

“Dan and I have worked together on various committees and boards for over 20 years. He’s been great to work with and we’ve always had open lines of communication,” he wrote in an email. “After West Virginia took Clemson to the woodshed in the [2012] Orange Bowl, the lines of communication may have been too open. I’ll never hear the end of that. I congratulate Dan on retirement and wish him all the best in the future.”

As far as O’Donnell’s plans for retirement, collaboration will still play an important role in his post-municipal life.

In addition to loving the outdoors, O’Donnell plays in a local hockey league for people over the age of 45 on a team called The Rusty Blades.

An avid bass guitar player, O’Donnell has also been a part of the Roanoke music scene since coming to the area, he said.

Currently, he plays bass for a Lynchburg-based band, Heat of the Night, which plays various Motown-style songs.

“That will be taking up a large chunk of my time going forward,” he said, noting that the band has several gigs lined up this year. “It’s always been a real passion of mine, and something I plan on dedicating a lot of time towards.”

O’Donnell said he plans to continue to live in the area, and while he won’t be working again in local government, he has mulled over the idea of doing some consulting work in the region.

That may be good news for Caywood and other county officials, who say they plan to keep in touch with O’Donnell both personally and professionally.

“Dan was at the county for a long time, so he knows a lot of history and that is going to be a good resource going forward,” he said. “He’s already given us a way to reach him going forward.”

Mahoney said he is going to miss having his friend and colleague at the county offices.

“I’m disappointed he’s leaving, he’s a great administrator and a great friend,” Mahoney said, also noting he thinks Caywood is a great replacement. “We are going to miss him.”

