Roanoke County board approves proposed hotel on Wildwood Road

A new hotel is headed to Wildwood Road in Roanoke County after receiving support from the board of supervisors Tuesday.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a rezoning request from Om Shree Hospitality LLC to build a 65-room hotel at Wildwood and Skyview roads, just north of exit 137 on Interstate 81. The 10-acre parcel is currently undeveloped and zoned as agricultural land.
The hotel will be 16,000 square feet. About 4.5 acres will be left undeveloped because of the steep topography . The developer plans to build a parking lot with 103 spaces and a rental ballroom behind the hotel, according to documents submitted to Roanoke County.
The hotel will be built on an elevated pad so it is visible from Interstate 81 but less so from nearby properties.
Some adjacent residents submitted comments in opposition of the development because of potential traffic, stormwater and noise ordinance issues.
They described Wildwood Road, where the hotel’s entrance will be, as a narrow and winding country road. The street is popular for cyclists and joggers and already has traffic issues from other hotels nearby, one resident wrote.
Some residents questioned whether the area needed another hotel, with one person writing that “an overabundance of hotels attracts prostitution, drug dealers and drug users.”
Others were concerned about fire and rescue being able to access the steep property and whether there will be enough parking to accommodate guests and visitors.
Multiple residents were concerned about endangered timber rattlesnakes that live on the proposed hotel’s land and nearby properties.
The planning commission held its public hearing on Aug. 4 and recommended the rezoning application be approved by the board.
Supervisor Martha Hooker cast the lone dissenting vote. She said she was struggling with the petition and believed the adjacent homeowners would be negatively affected by the development.
Supervisor Paul Mahoney said he supported the proposal because the land has been designated as a core development area in the county’s land use plans.
Supervisor Jason Peters agreed, stating that the county’s job is to determine if the development fits with plans.
Peters said the feasibility of the project will be up to the developers.
