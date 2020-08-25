Roanoke County board approves proposed hotel on Wildwood Road

A new hotel is headed to Wildwood Road in Roanoke County after receiving support from the board of supervisors Tuesday.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a rezoning request from Om Shree Hospitality LLC to build a 65-room hotel at Wildwood and Skyview roads, just north of exit 137 on Interstate 81. The 10-acre parcel is currently undeveloped and zoned as agricultural land.

The hotel will be 16,000 square feet. About 4.5 acres will be left undeveloped because of the steep topography . The developer plans to build a parking lot with 103 spaces and a rental ballroom behind the hotel, according to documents submitted to Roanoke County.

The hotel will be built on an elevated pad so it is visible from Interstate 81 but less so from nearby properties.

Some adjacent residents submitted comments in opposition of the development because of potential traffic, stormwater and noise ordinance issues.

They described Wildwood Road, where the hotel’s entrance will be, as a narrow and winding country road. The street is popular for cyclists and joggers and already has traffic issues from other hotels nearby, one resident wrote.