An updated funding plan introduced by Roanoke County officials would allow the school system to borrow up to $138 million on an accelerated schedule for the building of the new career and technical education facility.

The plan county officials introduced to the board of supervisors at a Tuesday meeting would expedite a process already in place: Funds would be allocated for the project in the amount of $25 million in fiscal year 2024, $55 million in fiscal year 2025 and $58 million in fiscal year 2026, with $21 million of the latter year being debt service the schools system would be required to pay back out of its annual budget over the next 20 years.

Supervisors also have said they are interested in the school system applying for various grants and other funding opportunities as a way to fund a portion of the project

The school eventually will replace the existing Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The county school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962.

Other parts of the agreement between the county boards ask the schools to participate in a county funded and managed demographic study.

The county has lost nearly 1,000 students from its enrollment numbers over the last nine years, and the request follows months of discussions about the need for two new elementary schools by members of the school board.

The school system has said Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary need to be replaced immediately due to the open classroom concepts, which they say make it very difficult for teachers to teach and students to learn.

While the county has said it cannot afford to replace those schools and build a new CTE school at the same time, county officials have also wondered if those or other schools in the district would even be needed 20 to 30 years from now if enrollment continues to decrease.

The board of supervisors did not vote on new expedited CTE funding process, and that will have to happen before it can be sent to the school board for its potential approval.

County officials said there are still things to iron out based on the feedback from the supervisors, such as the demographic study timeline and whether or not $2 million in funding for the aforementioned elementary schools should be included.

In another fiscal matter, the supervisors voted on the county’s advertised tax rates, which is a legal requirement before finalizing the rates next month.

The amount advertised by the county can be reduced, but it cannot be increased after Tuesday night’s vote.

The board voted to keep its real estate tax rate at $1.09 per $100,000 of assessed value, but supervisors hinted the rate is likely to be reduced as the county finishes its work on the 2023-24 budget.

The real estate tax rate was last changed in fiscal year 2007 when it was lowered to the current rate, according to county records.

All five supervisors indicated they’ve heard from many citizens about the increase in real estate values this year, which went up an average of 12%, according to county records.

“There is a desire by the entire board to reduce taxes,” Supervisor Jason Peters said.

Multiple board members said that number is very likely to go down to help offset the increases once the county finalizes the budget and revenue projections for the year, and also citing that it still has not received the school system’s desired budget.

Real estate in Roanoke County has been assessed at just over $11 billion for 2023, according to county officials, a more than $1 billion increase from 2022.

The county assesses the residential and commercial real estate values of properties in its jurisdiction on an annual basis.

The rise in residential real estate values made up the vast majority of the growth, with market value accounting for nearly 91% of the increase from approximately $8.7 billion to $9.7 billion, according to county figures.

Commercial real estate saw a much smaller increase in its value from approximately $1.25 billion to around $1.29 billion, a difference of just over $43 million—a 3.5% jump.

Market value accounted for roughly $27 million of that increase, with the rest coming from new development.

Comparatively, 2022 saw an overall hike of 7%, with no other year crossing the 4% threshold since 2013, according to county documents.

The board also kept the personal property tax rate of $3.50 per $100 of assessed value, noting they are waiting to see what the final revenue numbers from the county look like before deciding whether that number can be lowered or not.

The machinery and tools tax was dropped by at least five cents as the board locked in a maximum rate of $2.80 per $100 of assessed value.

Supervisors are set to get a look at the initial proposed budget during a presentation by county staff at its March 28 meeting.