Roanoke County board sets 2023 legislative priorities, including airport funding

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors recently passed its list of 2023 legislative priorities, something a majority of localities do ahead of the upcoming General Assembly beginning in January.

The board passed its list of five items at its meeting last week, with the only new addition from previous years being asking state legislators to provide funding for the expansion of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Board Chairman Paul Mahoney said the county’s governing body added the request to the list because they believe it is vital to the economic growth of not only the county, but the entire region.

“Several of us felt strongly about adding the airport … I’ve been reading about airlines cutting services to smaller airports and quite frankly that scares me for our region,” he said in a phone interview. “If we lose our airport, how would we be able to go to businesses and recruit them?”

Mahoney said he was not suggesting the airport was in any danger of closing, but rather taking a proactive stance to expand the airport that seems like the smart approach to him and the rest of the board.

He also said he was looking forward to the new comprehensive plan airport Director Mike Stewart and his team are working on.

Education was another priority listed by the county, specifically increased funding for K-12 education, “including rehabilitation and upgrades to existing facilities as well as construction of new facilities.”

The topic has been talked about frequently over the past several years in the state legislature and beyond, including Roanoke County where the school system recently announced it purchased a site to build a new career and technical education facility officials expect to cost more than $150 million.

The county also asked the state to continue its financial support of mental health and hospital needs, particularly Catawba Hospital.

And the county is asking the state to allow the counties in Virginia broader power when it comes to levying civil penalties in lieu of criminal ones for violating local codes.

“The County further proposes that localities be granted authority to issue civil summonses for such violations, that violators be allowed to prepay such penalties in lieu of holding a trial, and that localities further be authorized to impose liens on the real property of violators who fail to pay such fines or penalties,” according to county documents.

In another matter at its most recent meeting, the board also amended the 419 Town Center guidelines to allow developers the opportunity to build higher density projects.

Mahoney said the additions to the plan will give potential developers a better guideline of what the county is looking for in the 419 shopping area.

The strip that includes Tanglewood Mall has experienced growth in recent years with the addition of new stores and restaurants as well as Carilion Clinic locating a sizable facility in a large portion of the mall.

County Planning Director Philip Thompson wrote in an email the main differences between the 419 area and the rest of the county are density guidelines, like how tall or wide buildings could be relative to the parking it would have to build around the project.

Town center core building can now be up to eight stories without having to consider some of the aforementioned regulations, like parking capacity.

One man spoke against the change saying the county didn’t need higher density areas, and if residents wanted that, they could move to the city of Roanoke.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Roanoke County Administration Building