Roanoke County boards to meet on school construction needs

“This is just another indication of people not doing their homework or not really understanding what they're talking about before they issue an opinion,” Butzer said, adding that it would not cost extra county dollars for land acquisition. “If you look at how centrally located that particular spot is, it's perfect.”

During a meeting last week, the school board approved spending $31,480 for the first phase of a feasibility study evaluating the proposed Burton center’s viability, to determine whether the site on Cove Road can reasonably accommodate both the new CTE center and central office functions.

There are other matters Peters said he would like to talk through, especially regarding whether the two elementary schools need to be rebuilt outright, or if the buildings’ antiquated, open-space floorplans can be retrofitted for modern classrooms.

“I've had many people call and ask me, ‘why do you have to build a whole new building when you could just put walls up?’” Peters said. “These are some of the questions that we're getting as our citizens are calling us, and we're not disputing that something needs to be done, but why do you tear down a whole building and build a new one when all you need is to add walls?”