Roanoke County boards to meet on school construction needs

A $90 million price tag for replacing three school buildings covers only part of the upcoming educational facility needs in Roanoke County, and expenses build while the county does not, said a school board member pressuring county supervisors to move quickly on funding.
“Sort of where we're at right now is a bit of a stalemate,” said Roanoke County School Board Chairman Donald Butzer.
Most urgently, the school board wrote in January it wants $50 million to build a new Burton Center for Arts and Technology, plus $22 million to replace W.E. Cundiff Elementary and $19 million for a fresh Glen Cove Elementary.
Rather than waiting until the 2030s, the board wants its buildings at an accelerated timetable, wishing to move the new Burton Center to 2023 construction, with the elementary schools following in 2024.
Since an initial round of written correspondence between boards, Butzer wrote to the supervisors again Feb. 26 and said the first three schools mentioned are only the tip of a growing capital construction iceberg.
“We have asked for the funding to take care of the three schools in the most need, but there are another five schools that range in age from 82 to 49 years old that are also in need of major renovations,” Butzer wrote. “The total estimated cost for the eight schools is approximately $194 million.”
And that price is not projected to decrease over time, Butzer's letter added.
Sending letters back and forth proved ineffective, so Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters said he has called for a joint meeting with school board officials in April, hoping a face-to-face meeting will help determine how and when the requested school improvements are funded.
“Let's talk about the concerns we have as a Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with what the schools are trying to achieve,” Peters said. “I think there's common ground, but right now there's been a lot of questions, and very little answers.”
Butzer said school board members will meet, but the onus is on county government to find funding solutions for its construction needs.
“The job of the school board is to define the problem,” Butzer said, noting that job is done. “What we're asking them to do is to find the solution.”
Butzer said the school board is not interested in advising the supervisors how to pay for school improvements.
“Whatever the solution may be, that's great, but I'm going to tell you this: it's not going to be the state, that’s just not going to happen,” Butzer said, referring to a solution offered in a letter from Peters. “The state is not going to do it. It's going to be a county problem.”
An unusual letter campaign led by the Roanoke County School Board garnered some public support for accelerating school construction projects. Between Feb. 12 and March 8, Roanoke supervisors received 73 emails from parents, teachers and community members, according to a county tally.
"We did receive some response, but not a whole lot of response from citizens,” Peters said.
An overwhelming majority, 68, of the respondents wrote in favor of a bond referendum to pay for school construction projects, with a total of 60 people specifying support for funding the Burton Center, a vocational education center long in need of upgrades or replacement.
But Peters said the supervisors have heard concerns from the public about plans to locate a new Burton Center at the current administration building on Cove Road, behind Glen Cove Elementary School.
"That's probably been one of my issues for quite a while,” Peters said. “I personally just don't feel like that's the right place. I think that we need to look together, and that's one of the reasons why I called the joint meeting, is to talk about location."
On the contrary, Butzer said much work and thought, including publishing a 37-page planning document, went into determining the future location of the proposed Burton career and technical education center.
“This is just another indication of people not doing their homework or not really understanding what they're talking about before they issue an opinion,” Butzer said, adding that it would not cost extra county dollars for land acquisition. “If you look at how centrally located that particular spot is, it's perfect.”
During a meeting last week, the school board approved spending $31,480 for the first phase of a feasibility study evaluating the proposed Burton center’s viability, to determine whether the site on Cove Road can reasonably accommodate both the new CTE center and central office functions.
There are other matters Peters said he would like to talk through, especially regarding whether the two elementary schools need to be rebuilt outright, or if the buildings’ antiquated, open-space floorplans can be retrofitted for modern classrooms.
“I've had many people call and ask me, ‘why do you have to build a whole new building when you could just put walls up?’” Peters said. “These are some of the questions that we're getting as our citizens are calling us, and we're not disputing that something needs to be done, but why do you tear down a whole building and build a new one when all you need is to add walls?”
Furthermore is the issue of funding, which Peters agreed is up to the supervisors to find.
“There's a process, and I'm not sure if they understand the process because, honestly, they don't have to,” Peters said of the school board. “That's something we have to do as a board supervisors.”
Citizens are already requesting property tax rate cuts because real estate valuations increased so significantly during the past year, Peters said.
“So to talk about raising it 6 cents is not going to happen,” Peters said. “But there are other options that we have.”
Whether funding will be found by raising the sales tax, issuing bonds, getting the state government involved or using some other avenue remains to be seen, Peters said, but none of the supervisors dispute that schools need funding.
“I'm trying to look at options that are not going to put the full burden on just Roanoke County citizens,” Peters said. “There's a way we can do it to minimize the effects on our citizens, but then achieve the same end goal.”
Staff writer Claire Mitzel also contributed to this report.