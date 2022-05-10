Roanoke County budget approved, includes raises, some tax relief

A 2022-23 budget of $220.6 million that includes raises for employees and personal property tax relief for residents was passed unanimously by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Amendments are likely to be made when the state passes its budget, according to county officials.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1 is up almost $20 million, however real estate and personal property tax rates will remain at $1.09 and $3.50, respectively, per $100 of assessed value.

The budget is up roughly 9% from the current one, due mostly to inflation, County Administrator Richard Caywood said back in March.

“Rapid inflation growth has caused home value and personal property to rise across the country, increasing our revenues, while the cost of providing services to citizens has correspondingly increased our expenditures,” he previously told the board.

The biggest expenditures for the county include its $77.5 million share for the school system’s approximately $229 million budget as well as $34.3 million for public safety, $24.5 million for human services, $17.8 million for constitutional officers and $15.3 million for community services.

County employees, including public safety, will get a 5% raise, which will cost approximately $4.4 million. The county will also absorb the majority of increased health insurance costs for its employees at a cost of approximately $400,000.

The school system’s budget includes a 5% raise for all employees through either pay scale increases or through the school system’s step increases, according to school officials.

While residents will see an increase in property values on homes and vehicles this year, the county did provide some relief for residents on their personal property taxes.

Supervisors adjusted residents’ personal property tax bills down from what residents would have otherwise owed.

The county chose to increase the personal property tax relief percentage mandated by the state from 47.45% to 83.3% on the first $20,000 in assessed value for qualifying vehicles in an effort to quell the large hike in assessed value of used vehicles, according to county officials.

It received approximately $12.2 million from the state for its offset percentage, but the county decided to double the amount, as used car values have risen 30% to 40% since last year, Assistant County Administrator Rebecca Owens previously stated.

The relief will be seen on the personal property bills that are due at the end of May, and while some residents will still notice an increase from last year’s bill, it will be less than if the county had not upped its relief efforts.

County citizens will pay a total of approximately $36.5 million in personal property taxes this year, roughly $3 million more than last year, but without the additional cuts, this year’s number would’ve been nearly $49 million, Owens said.

Supervisors also decided to eliminate library late fees for county residents, a move the rest of the Roanoke Valley consortium have either already adopted or plan to adopt when finalizing budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

While each locality’s libraries are funded by the respective governments, the Roanoke Valley Library Consortium is made up of the libraries in Salem, Roanoke, Roanoke County and Botetourt County, with the latter having already adopted the measure.

The move is part of a national trend of eliminating the late fees, with more than two dozen localities in Virginia already having made the switch.

For a more detailed look at the budget, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov and go to the “agenda and minutes” tab under the board of supervisors portion of the website.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.