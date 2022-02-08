Roanoke County buying site for new fire/EMS facility

Roanoke County is acquiring property to build a new fire and rescue station to cover the U.S. 460 corridor and Bonsack – a project officials say is sorely needed.

The 2.25-acre plot, which is part of a parcel owned by Parkway Wesleyan Church, located at 3645 Orange Ave. NE in the city of Roanoke, is being purchased for $540,000.

Travis Griffith, the county’s fire and rescue chief, said the property is the perfect location to serve both the 460 corridor and the Bonsack community, which has been lacking its own station since a 30-year agreement to operate a joint station with Botetourt ended in the spring of last year.

What was a station shared by Roanoke and Botetourt counties was turned over to Botetourt per the agreement, according to Griffith.

“The building was located in the county [Botetourt], so it was given back to them last year,” he said.

With Bonsack being one of the county’s high-growth areas, Griffith said it was apparent there was a need for a new station to provide services to that part of the county.

“From calendar year 2020 through calendar year 2021, in the Read Mountain area, we saw a 15% increase in call volume,” he said. “The way it’s growing commercially … and residentially over the last few years, it was identified that we needed another station to cover that area, as well as to help the Vinton area, which has seen a 22% increase during that same time.”

Griffith said the Orange Avenue location was chosen over others for multiple reasons.

He said the property has stoplight access critical to response time, and which distinguished it from other sites.

Griffith also noted that the ability for stations to reach a call within its coverage area in six minutes is a good measuring stick for whether a station is in an ideal location or not.

“We did a lot of data analysis with our GIS department … this [new] location puts us above the 90th percentile in being able to reach call in six minutes or less,” he said, adding at that the Botetourt location hovered around 75%.

While the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the purchase of the site at Tuesday’s meeting, it is still months away from being finalized as the county completes details, including getting approval to update the land use in the church’s master plan filed with the city, something Assistant County Administrator Doug Blount should not be a problem.

“It is allowed in the area, but the way the city has it set up, certain entities turn in master plans to the city that have to be updated when changes like this occur,” he said.

The proposed budget for the project is approximately $7.8 million, including the purchase of the land, according to Blount.

It is planned to be approximately a 12,000 square foot, three-bay facility, and if everything goes as planned, construction would begin in early 2023, with a final completion date of mid 2024 to early 2025.

Board Vice Chair Jason Peters, who’s been a county volunteer EMT for 29 years and currently serves as the president of the Vinton First Aid Crew, agreed that the project is much needed.

He said it will take the pressure off the Vinton and North County stations, which have served the Bonsack area more over the last year.

“I would’ve preferred it to be in Roanoke County, but being that we couldn’t find one that would facilitate one that we are looking for, I’m good with it,” he said. “It will allow us to reach that part of the county in a timely manner.”

The county currently has 11 stations that house both fire and rescue services, with approximately 190 full time employees that are almost all trained to handle both services, Griffith said. The department responded to more than 17,000 calls in 2021.

