Roanoke County catching up on capital projects

After a year deferring costly maintenance, equipment and building projects, Roanoke County plans to catch up on capital improvements by spending $5.3 million when the new government year starts in July.

Roanoke County updates its 10-year capital improvement plan annually. This year’s plan, as proposed to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors by County Administrator Dan O’Donnell, calls for $84 million spent on various projects between 2022 and 2031, from building upgrades and repairs, to entirely new facilities.

“Priorities of this 10-year plan include funding for fire & rescue stations, replacement of the Hollins library, and the completion of the public service center project,” O’Donnell said.

For a new fire station in the area of Bonsack, along U.S. 460, land acquisition and initial efforts totaling $1 million are proposed for the upcoming 2022 fiscal year, beginning July 1. In fiscal year 2023, $4.8 million in bond funding is planned to cover construction, equipment, personnel and initial operating impacts of the new station, O’Donnell said.

“Bonsack-460 Fire and Rescue station is a new project,” O’Donnell said. “A new station will enable better response times and service to county residents in that area.”