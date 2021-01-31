Roanoke County catching up on capital projects

After a year deferring costly maintenance, equipment and building projects, Roanoke County plans to catch up on capital improvements by spending $5.3 million when the new government year starts in July.
Roanoke County updates its 10-year capital improvement plan annually. This year’s plan, as proposed to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors by County Administrator Dan O’Donnell, calls for $84 million spent on various projects between 2022 and 2031, from building upgrades and repairs, to entirely new facilities.
“Priorities of this 10-year plan include funding for fire & rescue stations, replacement of the Hollins library, and the completion of the public service center project,” O’Donnell said.
For a new fire station in the area of Bonsack, along U.S. 460, land acquisition and initial efforts totaling $1 million are proposed for the upcoming 2022 fiscal year, beginning July 1. In fiscal year 2023, $4.8 million in bond funding is planned to cover construction, equipment, personnel and initial operating impacts of the new station, O’Donnell said.
“Bonsack-460 Fire and Rescue station is a new project,” O’Donnell said. “A new station will enable better response times and service to county residents in that area.”
A replacement Hollins Library is proposed to be fully funded with $13.5 million in bonds between fiscal years 2023 and 2026, starting with $1.5 million in 2023, and the remaining $12 million coming in 2026, O’Donnell said.
Replacing the county’s Public Service Center continues as funded, with a final $3.7 million scheduled to be spent in fiscal year 2023, O’Donnell said.
Capital maintenance programs will cost $1.7 million in the next government year, split between general services, parks and recreation, the sheriff’s office and Green Ridge Recreation Center, documents show.
In the 2023 fiscal year, Explore Park will receive $1.4 million in bond funding to build infrastructure and to continue its adventure plan, O’Donnell said.
Debt services totaling just more than $500,000 will be used paying off expenses at Woodhaven Technology Park and to the Roanoke County Broadband Authority Initiative, with the Roanoke County Economic Development Authority paying the $386,000 owed to the broadband authority, O’Donnell said.
In the next fiscal year, Roanoke County will spend $100,000 on design services to create development standards for its 419 Town Center plan, and $300,000 will go to a rural broadband initiative for future internet expansion efforts. Both expenditures seek to expand economic opportunities in Roanoke County, O’Donnell said.
Transportation and stormwater capital projects total $891,000 in the coming fiscal year, while $755,000 will be spent on capital projects in technology and public safety, documents said.
When the coronavirus hit, funding uncertainties caused the Roanoke County government to slash almost $2 million from its capital improvements budget, bringing capital spending down to $4.6 million in the current fiscal year.
More substantially, Roanoke County’s budget for fleet and equipment replacement in the current year went from $2.6 million, including $1 million set aside for a shiny new fire & rescue ladder truck, to $0 and no new fire truck, according to county documents provided by finance director Laurie Gearheart.
“When the pandemic hit, we removed all of the transfers that took us quite some time to build into the base of our budget,” Gearheart said. “It will in turn take some time to build these back up.”
In the meantime, hard decisions must be made to decide what gets funded, what limps along and what gets repaired to the best of the county’s ability, Gearheart said.
Roanoke County’s proposed capital improvement plan will go through a pair of public hearings, and be voted on in May by the county supervisors, going into effect July 1.