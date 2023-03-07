A plan that includes finding alternative routes to U.S. 460 and Challenger Avenue, one of the most congested areas in Roanoke County, was endorsed for more importance by the planning commission Tuesday night.

The commission voted in favor of adding the U.S. Route 460 Land Use and Connectivity Study to the county’s future Comprehensive Plan, its main guide for planning and development.

The plan passed 3-0, with commission members Troy Henderson and Kelly McMurray not in attendance.

One of the main focuses of the study is to locate the alternative routes in that area.

County officials have held a variety of community meetings and surveys to gather community input for the plan, going back to January 2022.

U.S. 460 serves as the only primary arterial to points east and north of Roanoke, aside from Interstate 81 and U.S. 11 several miles to the north, according to the study.

“Virtually all traffic in Roanoke riding east, including non-local commuters traveling to places like Lynchburg, Richmond, and the Atlantic coast, use one of these two routes,” it states.

Megan Cronise, the county’s assistant director of planning, has said Challenger Avenue, which turns into Orange Avenue when crossing into the Roanoke city limits, is one of the most congested areas in the county.

It has the second highest rate of car accidents, second only to the Virginia 419 area, particularly near Tanglewood Mall.

A variety of projects have been proposed to help alleviate the traffic concerns, while planning for future commercial and residential growth in the area.

County Director of Planning Phil Thompson said many of these projects are just conceptual, and could be five or 10 years down the line before coming to fruition.

Also, already in the works are three intersection projects along Challenger Avenue, which have been fully funded by VDOT at a cost of $32 million.

County officials have said they believe they will help reduce accidents and congestion caused along the road, as well as a project to make U.S. 220 more accessible for those traveling to and from Bedford and Lynchburg.

Residents in the area have been generally opposed to any projects that focus on diverting traffic from Route 460 to more residential areas, fearing such things as speeding, transferring congestion to neighborhoods and even eminent domain.

County officials also reiterated multiple times the plan is just that, a plan.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Cronise said Tuesday night.

Commission member Wayne Bower said he cannot remember a time when eminent domain has ever been used by the county.

“I think it’s a good plan, In fact, I think it’s a great plan,” he said. “Especially in knowing we are not coming after anyone’s land.”

The commission's recommendation will now got to the board of supervisors.

They are scheduled to consider the addition to the overall Comprehensive Plan at its March 28 meeting.

Citizens can view the full plan on the county’s website, and public comments are being accepted there until March 17.

A link to the page can be found here.