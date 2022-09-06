Roanoke County commission recommends rezoning for debated hotel, town home project

To the chagrin of neighbors in adjacent neighborhoods, a hotel and town home project that would be built near the Interstate 81 park-and-ride in Roanoke County was recommended for approval by the planning commission.

The commission voted 5-0 Tuesday night to recommend the county supervisors rezone the property.

The project by ABoone Real Estate Inc. includes the hotel and 85 town homes across the street from the park-and-ride lot near the Salem city limits on Edgebrook Road.

None of the 14 speakers who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting spoke in favor of the project, save for fellow developer Joe Thomas.

Thomas said building single family homes was not in the best interest of the property or the surrounding area.

Dozens of other residents showed up to oppose the project, but didn't speak.

Commission member Jim Woltz, who works in real estate, said he believes the proposed project is a good compromise between the developer and the residents in the area.

Catawba District commission representative Troy Henderson said Boone has made concessions on the property, and he tends to believe local developers put more care into the projects than out-of-town developers.

"I don't see this as a bad use of land," he said.

One change Boone made was to eliminate an office complex from the plan.

Most commission members also said it's not their place to decide whether a hotel is needed or not.

The land is currently zoned for low density single family housing, but developer Alexander Boone is hoping for a rezoning which would allow the hotel and town homes to be built.

Under the county's land use map, the land is designated within the usage being proposed.

Boone’s company bought the approximately 32-acre lot off of Edgebrook Road from Thomas in December, according to county records. Though a sale price is not listed, county records state the property to be assessed for tax purposes at $522,500.

The hotel will be four stories, though Boone said he and his team looked to build a three-story building, but could not garner any interest from hotel operators from national brands.

Boone told the commission he has a long and proud history of building in the area, and this project would be no different.

He also said he appreciates how much the neighbors' passion for their community.

“When you're developing in a community, that’s what you want,” Boone said Tuesday night.

Resident Stas Mavrides spoke against the hotel portion of the project saying it wasn’t needed, telling the commission the area has enough hotels.

Using state data, Mavrides said the area has on average “350 empty hotel rooms each night.”

Another resident said he fears the town homes will be bought and rented to Roanoke College students, something he sees as a huge negative.

Additionally, a man who lives nearby said the town homes and hotel would bring down the value of their homes, while also attracting drugs and possible sex trafficking to the area.

The drug and sex trafficking worries were repeated by multiple other speakers.

Lynn Bledsoe, who lives in that neighborhood, said she has a petition signed by 300 residents to delay the vote until a new traffic study could be completed. She, along with others, also said they believe the proposed development would result in lowering their property values.

Boone said the project would not lower the property values.

"I have seen hundreds of projects like this and that's never the case," he said.

Boone said in the spring the town homes would be sold, and that he was unsure about costs with current market conditions and the price of supplies, but he estimated it could be anywhere from $250,000 to more of the $400,000 range.

When addressing the commission, he reminded them of past projects in the area, like Hanging Rock Golf Club, which was originally opposed by residents.

Boone also discussed how Fairways at Hanging Rock, the development where the majority of residents opposing the latest project live, also had initial pushback from neighbors in the area.

“Time has shown that both of those projects enhanced the area,” he said.

Boone said his company considered apartments for the site, but felt it didn’t mesh as well with the current community as town homes will.

A representative working with ABoone also reiterated VDOT still maintains the project would not greatly impact the roads with an overflow of traffic, one of the main concerns neighbors opposing the development have suggested.

The commission made it clear it is its job to decide on issues of land use, not the types of businesses that may or may not be needed.

The commission can only make recommendations, with the county Board of Supervisors ultimately casting the deciding vote as to whether the land will be rezoned to allow the development to proceed.

The entire plan for the project can be found at www.roanokecountyva.gov. The board of supervisors is scheduled to hold its public hearing and likely vote on the matter at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.