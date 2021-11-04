Roanoke County expands employee bonuses

Roanoke County employees will have a little more cash in their pocket this month with one-time bonuses.

The board of supervisors recently passed an ordinance after the state approved $3,000 hazard pay bonuses for sheriff’s deputies using American Rescue Plan funds back in August.

County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said that in addition to the sheriff’s deputies, all other full time public safety employees in the county will receive $3,000 as well, which includes the county’s police department, fire and rescue squads and employees in the emergency communications center.

Part time public safety employees will receive $1,000, according to county documents. All other county employees will receive bonuses as well, $1,000 for full time and $250 for part time.

The estimated cost to provide a bonus to all county employees is just more than $2 million.

Of that, approximately $235,000 will be reimbursed by the state Compensation Board, $938,026 will be funded from the balance of funds from public safety costs reimbursed from CARES Act and the remaining funds of $920,993 reimbursed from year end funds, according to county records.