Roanoke County expands employee bonuses

Roanoke County employees will have a little more cash in their pocket this month with one-time bonuses.
The board of supervisors recently passed an ordinance after the state approved $3,000 hazard pay bonuses for sheriff’s deputies using American Rescue Plan funds back in August.
County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said that in addition to the sheriff’s deputies, all other full time public safety employees in the county will receive $3,000 as well, which includes the county’s police department, fire and rescue squads and employees in the emergency communications center.
Part time public safety employees will receive $1,000, according to county documents. All other county employees will receive bonuses as well, $1,000 for full time and $250 for part time.
The estimated cost to provide a bonus to all county employees is just more than $2 million.
Of that, approximately $235,000 will be reimbursed by the state Compensation Board, $938,026 will be funded from the balance of funds from public safety costs reimbursed from CARES Act and the remaining funds of $920,993 reimbursed from year end funds, according to county records.
O’Donnell said that the county’s school system employees are not part of the bonuses, because they have a completely separate budget and payroll system.
He said other employees received the bonuses because the supervisors wanted employees to know they are valued by the county.
“We want our employees to know how important they are,“ O'Donnell said. “We don’t produce a whole lot of products. What we produce is public service and the people that work here are those that do that, so they are our most important assets, our employees.”
Salem is also giving their sheriff’s deputies the bonuses, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.
The localities also gave raises to employees at the beginning of the fiscal year, according to officials from the city and county.
Both localities will be distributing the bonuses in mid-November as part of the employees’ regular paychecks.