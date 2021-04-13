Roanoke County eyes additional internet expansion, but without state grant

By partnering with a local broadband provider, Roanoke County intends to continue spending on costly rural internet expansion, even without help from an anticipated state grant.
More than 300 homes and 26 home-based businesses in the Windsor Hills, Cave Spring and Catawba districts will receive access to internet in the next two years, according to county documents, if the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors votes as indicated to approve a $3 million project at its next meeting.
Cox Communications is partnering with the county to complete the project, in planning for more than a year, said County Administrator Dan O’Donnell. County leaders hoped to fund most of the project using $1.7 million applied for from the state’s Virginia Telecommunication Initiative program.
“Unfortunately, the county and Cox did not receive the grant,” O’Donnell said. “This was always kind of our plan B, in case we didn’t get VATI.”
Instead, Roanoke County is contributing $500,000 from county taxpayers, while Cox pitches in $786,000. The county also will use $1.7 million remaining from the first round of federal coronavirus relief funding, documents show.
Affected locations include 108 unserved addresses on Bent Mountain, 131 addresses in the area of Bradshaw Road, 32 Cove Hollow Road residences and 44 homes in the Starlight Lane area, said Bill Hunter, director of communications and information technology for Roanoke County.
“The work itself, depending on the neighborhood, is from three to six months,” Hunter said, noting that the project will not happen all at once. “The projects will be from three to 18 months, is what we’re looking at.”
Problematic to the county’s securing of a VATI grant was the sheer volume of applicants, and a reduced amount of available funds from the state, Hunter said. Competing for a $52 million grant pool were $109 million worth of applications, he recalled.
“Our package scored very high,” Hunter said. “But when you finish third below the cutoff line, you’re still not getting any money.”
Supervisor Phil North said state government representatives in Richmond have yet to indicate an increase to the VATI funding pool.
“We need to advocate next year for more money than $50 million,” North said. “Until that changes, we can only hope for the best and take what we can get.”
According to the math of Supervisor Paul Mahoney, the cost of providing internet access for this project is $9,500 per address, which is comparable with other recent county efforts to expand broadband. That cost-per-house figure is much higher — closer to $30,000 per address — based on the 30% rate at which a neighborhood’s residents typically decide they want internet, Mahoney said.
“Yes, broadband is critically important to our economy and future, but at some point in time, we have to be fiscally responsible,” Mahoney said. “Even if you double the take-rate, those are a lot of dollars to spend for people that aren’t taking advantage of the opportunity.”
Internet take-rates likely have improved from 30% due to the coronavirus moving much of daily life online, Hunter said. Furthermore, the cost to provide access is heightened due to the nature of the landscape on which the 315 Roanoke County homes are built, he said.
“These areas that we’re talking about are the toughest of tough geography, and a lot of those reasons are why providers haven’t gone in in the first place,” Hunter said. “It’s not a typical cost-per-passing that the providers normally look at.”
Mahoney said even a 100% internet take-rate would still represent a significant expense of public tax money per residence, but he hinted that might not be as important as bringing modern amenities to rural reaches of Roanoke County.
“The parallel, if you will, is rural electrification from the 1930s,” Mahoney said. “I’m sure in the 1930s, rural electrification didn’t pass the cost-benefit analysis, as another way of looking at it.”
Moving forward, the federal government passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March, setting aside $10 billion for rural broadband expansion, O’Donnell said. Avenues for receiving that funding need to be learned, he said.
“Certainly that is going to be a big chunk for providing rural broadband projects,” O’Donnell said.
Supervisor Martha Hooker said internet is a necessity.
“This is really a great need, and in this time it has just come into the forefront on so many occasions and situations, and we’re making it happen, at least for these homes,” Hooker said. “We’ve got a lot more work to do, but it’s a good start.”