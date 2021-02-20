Roanoke County fire chief to continue service in retirement

Even life in retirement promises much involvement for Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department Chief Steve Simon, who turns in his gear at the end of February, after more than 30 years of service as a paramedic and firefighter.
“I’ve got a week off, then I’m going to Western Virginia EMS Council,” Simon said. “It’s a good fit.”
Simon starts a new full-time job in March as executive director for the Western Virginia EMS Council, where he served 17 years on the regional nonprofit’s board.
“I still feel like I have an opportunity to give, but my phone won’t ring at two in the morning,” Simon said. “I don’t expect to work every Saturday and Sunday.”
As executive director, Simon will guide the nonprofit’s efforts to provide training, planning and protocol development for first responders in the western part of the state. The council also administers drug boxes in ambulances, and works with hospitals to provide a quality overall EMS system, Simon said.
“I can still provide my expertise and my passion to Southwest Virginia, and to the community,” Simon said. “It’s just not going to be in that first responder mode.”
Here to helpThis new job will field far fewer phone calls, much less emergency calls. In his time with Roanoke County, Simon said he cannot even begin to count how many emergencies he has responded to.
“Literally thousands, thousands of calls,” Simon said. “It’s hard to imagine.”
Simon said his cellphone is notified for every Roanoke County auto accident, serious emergency medical call, fire alarm, structure fire, or for any other reason emergency services might dispatch.
“I don’t go on all of them, but good God,” Simon said. “For the last 20 years, if something happened in Roanoke County, I know about it.”
And until Feb. 28, Simon said it is work as usual, from serving as incident commander for the Roanoke County’s coronavirus response force, to other duties as chief of a full-service fire and rescue department.
“I’m doing everything like I’m not retiring,” Simon said. “I’m literally going to work until the last day.”
Although he does not respond to calls as often anymore as when his career started at age 19, Simon, now 54, said it is never out of the question, even during his last day on the job.
“If I’m still in my county vehicle and a call goes out and I’m in the area, I’m going to go and respond to it just like I normally would and help,” Simon said. “At the end of the day I might be the fire chief, but I still consider myself a paramedic-firefighter, and I’m there to help.”
Early inclination to aidGrowing up in Fairfax County, Simon said he became aware of his local fire station at a young age.
“I was young and my parents worked nights,” Simon said. “We had a fire station somewhat close by, and if ever I was in trouble, they always told me to go to the fire station.”
Anytime he needed his bicycle tires pumped, people at the fire station assisted.
“The firefighters were always helpful,” Simon said. “That was always something I looked up to.”
As a student, Simon said he remembers firefighters coming to run the track at Falls Church High School. He was 19 when he realized he would pursue the profession as a career.
“When I got out of high school, I realized I had to do something,” Simon said. “My mother was a nurse, I thought, ‘why don’t I become a paramedic?’”
While he worked full time and pursued a college education, Simon grew his passion as a volunteer paramedic.
“I realized that being a paramedic was something I really enjoyed when I got involved with it,” Simon said. “It was a rewarding career.”
Simon moved to the Roanoke area and worked for the city for a few years before joining the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department in 1994. He progressed through the county ranks, and was promoted to chief in 2015.
“Not every day was a great day, but you felt good about what you did,” Simon said, looking back. “I felt proud of what I did, that I could help people. It was a good feeling that I was able to help people.”
Through thousands of calls and a lifetime of service, Simon said the focus remained on assisting members of the community through some of their most difficult circumstances.
“As a paramedic, I was able to provide medical care to them; as a firefighter, I could help take care of their emergency,” Simon said. “I might’ve made their emergency a little bit less stressful to them.”
Balancing good, bad outcomes
One early sign that Simon was in the right career came as a firefighter at Cave Spring Fire Station in 1996. Crews responded to a man who collapsed from a heart attack while mowing his lawn.
“I was the paramedic on the fire engine,” Simon said. “When we arrived, the person was in cardiac arrest, and we were able to defibrillate the person, which is to give them the shocks to their chest.”
Simon said he had lobbied previously to have a cardiac monitor put on the fire truck, which at the time was not common practice. That kit saved the man’s life, Simon said.
“We were able to get a pulse back,” Simon said. “Everything worked, and that was great.”
The firefighters had saved a life, which does not happen as often as one might think, Simon said. A few weeks later, the rescued man and his family visited the Cave Spring station to thank its firefighters.
“When I look back, that was something very positive, because all the training I had went into doing what I was trained to do, and it worked,” Simon said. “That just reinforced why what I’m doing is the right thing.”
But there are plenty of stories with more somber scenarios.
“Everything worked,” Simon said. “A lot of times that doesn’t happen.”
A fire early one morning in 2016 took the lives of two young boys. Simon said it might be his worst experience as a firefighter — one of the boys played soccer in the Valley AFC club where Simon volunteers.
“I had coached him at some capacity,” Simon said. “Finding that out really touched home.”
The tragic loss of those two children initiated a positive change as Simon and others in the department realized how intertwined they are within the community.
“As fire chief, I said I never wanted to see that happen again,” Simon said. “We implemented a full-scale fire prevention program to encourage that all homes have an escape plan everyone in the house practices.”
The department doubled down on its life safety training and community outreach, implementing regular training in schools, with firefighters knocking door-to-door around Roanoke County to install smoke detectors, Simon said. The effort paid off a few years later.
“We had a fire in a house and a young girl, based on the training she received from our department through school, was able to get her older brother and herself out, and escape to another house,” Simon said. “If not, they could have possibly perished in the fire.”
The job at its most basic is about helping people, Simon said.
“All the wrecks that I’ve been on, all the traumatic events I’ve been on, when you can make someone better so they can survive until the hospital, going and helping people when there’s been fires at their houses, reducing the damage they have,” Simon said. “All of those things are just so powerful for someone.”
Lombardi, Bible and soccer
Some days, amid the stresses of being fire chief, the going gets tough, Simon said.
“You chase perfection, never obtaining it, but along the way you attain excellence,” Simon said, referring to a quote by famed football coach Vince Lombardi. “That’s what I think our department has done, and I’m very proud to be associated with it.”
In trying times, the words of Lombardi and passages from another playbook beckoned back the passion for Simon.
“A number of his quotes I had up in my office, and I’d look at them some days when I was having that struggle day,” Simon said. “I might pull out my little Bible and read a verse, or I might look on the wall, look at one of those quotes.”
And if even a passage from God or a quote from Lombardi was not enough to carry Simon through the day, he turned another direction.
“That, and I play a lot of adult soccer,” Simon said. “When I do soccer, I can let all of the other stress go from my job, and I can focus on that.”
Simon is president and a coach at the Valley AFC soccer club, having been involved as a volunteer with the nonprofit for 11 years.
“My kids got involved in soccer, and I just got more involved, and before I knew it I was running the organization as the president,” Simon said. “It’s an organization that provides quality soccer training, but also builds character for the kids.”
Simon is also head girls soccer coach at Cave Spring Middle School, and said he has no plans to retire from his sports passions. He said his philosophies as a coach and as a fire chief intertwine.
“One thing about how I try to lead an organization as the chief and as a coach: you never settle. Don’t ever settle,” Simon said. “You are always trying to achieve that next bar, knowing that you work toward that and achieve another, so you always establish higher goals.”
Outgoing efforts
Though he planned to retire at the start of 2021, Simon said his departure was delayed a few months to make sure COVID-19 vaccinations plans were properly in place.
“It’s so important for me to make sure the organization in the county and the citizens are taken care of before I leave,” Simon said. “I just had to see that through.”
Roanoke County’s first responders are in the hands of great leadership, Simon said.
“Now I feel we are in a better place, it’s OK for me to leave,” Simon said. “We’ve got great people that can step in behind me. They’re ready.”
Roanoke County administrators have yet to announce who will step in to replace Simon as fire chief, but who comes next is not his decision to make.
“The time has come for me to retire,” Simon said. “I’m tired.”
Ongoing efforts
Moving on to his new endeavor with the Western Virginia EMS Council, Simon said he is replacing an executive director with more than 20 years of experience. A smooth transition into the new role is priority number one at the start of Simon’s so-called retirement.
“And it will give me more time to spend with my family. I want to be able to enjoy that time with them more,” Simon said. “They’ve sacrificed a tremendous amount so I can do my job, and I missed out on a lot for them.”
He has plenty of public involvement still planned after retiring from first responses.