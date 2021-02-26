Roanoke County forms board after autumn McAfee Knob towing controversy

In the city, tow companies agreed on set prices arbitrated by its advisory board in a way that protects citizens, but still ensures the companies are duly compensated, Robertson said.

“That’s a very fine line right there,” Robertson said. “There is compromise to be made.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robertson said he does not yet know exactly what needs to be done yet in Roanoke County, because the board has not held its first meeting.

Whereas a bulk of wrecks in the city are little more than bump-ins at red lights, Robertson said it can be a much more involved process to tow crashes from roadways in rural stretches of Roanoke County.

“It’s hard to put a set price on something you could be up there winching off the side of the mountain for eight or 10 hours,” Robertson said. “It’s a different scenario, it was much easier on that side of it in Roanoke city, but it can still be done.”

Three of four county board members from the towing community — Robertson, Joseph Wood and Charles Brown — have prior experience on the City of Roanoke towing board, and the fourth member, Shane Spradlin, said in his application he grew up around the business.