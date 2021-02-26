Roanoke County forms board after autumn McAfee Knob towing controversy

Complaints last fall from an overcrowded hiking destination caused Roanoke County this week to form a towing advisory board, tasked with ensuring regularity and transparency when police officers call for tow truck services.
“It had been discussed a number of times through the years, but I think it was just becoming more and more prevalent,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters. “Then the incident up on [Virginia] 311, I really think that was probably one of the things that kind of pushed it over the top.”
“The complaints of how things were done up on 311 was probably what solidified the supervisors saying it’s time for us to make sure the citizens of Roanoke County are protected,” Peters said.
But there were issues beforehand too, because Roanoke County police presently call for tow trucks using a list that is not vetted. Towing companies’ supposed fees are stated on that list, although actual prices are said to be inconsistent, according to Peters.
“Hopefully this will give some consistency in pricing," Peters said. "It’ll give better transparency to the citizens, and they’ll know the cost up-front.”
In the case of the McAfee Knob towing spree, some people said they paid more than $350 to reclaim their illegally parked vehicles, spurring the wave of complaints. Those complaints will soon flow through the towing advisory board, rather than landing in the hands of elected officials, who previously had no recourse.
Also problematic, the only thing required for someone to be put on the county’s current list of tow truckers is ownership of a tow truck. Some drivers are listed multiple times, Peters said.
“We need to have a group of people on the list that have been vetted through,” Peters said.
The supervisors hope changes recommended by the new towing advisory board will also increase efficiency.
State law requires the new tow board to consist of nine members: four from the towing community, four from local law enforcement and one citizen member.
A search for common ground
The new board's goal is to try finding common ground that works for the citizens of Roanoke County, but is still acceptable for the towing community, said Jeffrey Robertson, one of four tow truck operators named to the board on Tuesday, who also serves on the towing advisory board for Roanoke and has more than 40 years of industry experience.
“Roanoke city’s has been a very good success, but it’s going to be a different battle in Roanoke County,” Robertson said. “Due to the geographic layout, it’s going to be an uphill battle.”
In the city, tow companies agreed on set prices arbitrated by its advisory board in a way that protects citizens, but still ensures the companies are duly compensated, Robertson said.
“That’s a very fine line right there,” Robertson said. “There is compromise to be made.”
Robertson said he does not yet know exactly what needs to be done yet in Roanoke County, because the board has not held its first meeting.
Whereas a bulk of wrecks in the city are little more than bump-ins at red lights, Robertson said it can be a much more involved process to tow crashes from roadways in rural stretches of Roanoke County.
“It’s hard to put a set price on something you could be up there winching off the side of the mountain for eight or 10 hours,” Robertson said. “It’s a different scenario, it was much easier on that side of it in Roanoke city, but it can still be done.”
Three of four county board members from the towing community — Robertson, Joseph Wood and Charles Brown — have prior experience on the City of Roanoke towing board, and the fourth member, Shane Spradlin, said in his application he grew up around the business.
“This think tank can be very good, it’ll be beneficial for all the parties,” Robertson said. “As long as everyone is striving for a common goal — protecting public safety, in the interest of the Roanoke county citizens, and protecting the towers also — it will happen. There’s common ground that can be met.”
The supervisors also appointed Rick James, who already serves on the county planning commission, as the towing board’s citizen member, leaving Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall to decide at a later date which four law enforcement members to appoint.
Dangerous, integral work
Tow truck operators work a very thankless job, Robertson said.
“I’ve always said in this industry we go from hero to zero very quickly,” Robertson said. “We’re a hero when we’re getting them off the road; but, as soon as we hand them that bill, we become a zero.”
Robertson said it’s sad that people in the industry are perceived as crooks to start with, despite the job’s necessity.
“It’s sort of like being a police officer,” Robertson said. “You got to love what you’re doing.”
The parallel between tow truckers and police officers extends beyond public perception. Both professions work extraordinarily dangerous jobs as well.
Nationally, 191 deaths occurred among motor vehicle towing industry workers from 2011 to 2016, which equals more than 15 times the average death rate of U.S. workers, according to Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Insurance is a large contributor to operating expenses for tow truck drivers, Robertson said.
"Insurance rates are unreal. The public has no idea what it costs to be a tower, and that’s part of the problem,” Robertson said. “I think that’s where the boards really help out, is that there’s common ground found.”
The new Roanoke County Towing Advisory Board has yet to set its inaugural meeting, but county officials said they hope to get it started sometime in March.