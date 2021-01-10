Roanoke County health center expands to new building

Roanoke County opens a new health center Monday that will allow Marathon Health nurses to better serve more than 3,000 local government employees, county leaders said.
The county used $683,000 from its share of more than $16 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase a 2,000-square foot building behind its administration center on Bernard Drive. The former Adecco staffing agency office has since been renovated to fit the needs of Roanoke County’s Marathon Health clinic.
“It really was kind of a great coincidence the building next door was available for sale,” said County Administrator Dan O’Donnell. “It’s been just a perfect solution I think, because we didn’t have enough space.”
Starting in 2013, Marathon Health staffed two nurses to run a clinic for county employees that, prior to the coronavirus, occupied a much smaller office in a corner of the administration center third floor. The county was already looking for somewhere to relocate the health center when social distancing necessitated its shutdown. Then in the wake of the pandemic shutdown in March, the federal government sent millions to financially stressed local governments via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“We’re fortunate that the CARES money came,” O’Donnell said. “This is a real obvious use of CARES Act money, a health and safety purpose.”
The clinic moved to telemedicine to serve its more than 3,000 combined patients, who are employees of Roanoke County, Roanoke County Public Schools and the Western Virginia Regional Jail, plus retirees and spouses.
“The old space was the absolute minimum that we could have put a health center in, according to Marathon’s standards,” said Anita Hassell, county director of human resources.
Inside the new health center are two exam rooms, office space and two bathrooms, which were located down the hall from the previous clinic. A separate room opens to the parking lot, where fire and rescue personnel will conduct COVID-19 tests for county employees.
Nurse practitioner Jennifer Schutte and licensed practical nurse Meredith Martin will resume performing in-person checkups for county staff. They will also continue administering a voluntary wellness program that aims to identify risk factors, chronic and high-risk conditions, then provide behavioral coaching tailored to individual employees.
“It’s shown we can reduce our health insurance costs, but it’s also helping to make the employee more healthy,” Hassell said. “The return is the incentive.”
The wellness program, used by 90% of the employees, spouses and retirees, has shown to save on taxpayer-funded county health insurance premiums, Hassell said.
“We had no health insurance increase in our premium last year,” O’Donnell said. “This year is strange because of COVID, but it looks like we’re going to have little or no increase as well.”
The clinic will open for 32 hours weekly, as prior to its shutdown, but the county is considering expansion of hours and staffing.
“Definitely there’s room for growth,” O’Donnell said. “Growth should translate into additional productivity and savings.”