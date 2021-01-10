Roanoke County health center expands to new building

Roanoke County opens a new health center Monday that will allow Marathon Health nurses to better serve more than 3,000 local government employees, county leaders said.

The county used $683,000 from its share of more than $16 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase a 2,000-square foot building behind its administration center on Bernard Drive. The former Adecco staffing agency office has since been renovated to fit the needs of Roanoke County’s Marathon Health clinic.

“It really was kind of a great coincidence the building next door was available for sale,” said County Administrator Dan O’Donnell. “It’s been just a perfect solution I think, because we didn’t have enough space.”