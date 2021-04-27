Roanoke County launches broadband dashboard

Moving ahead, county staff recommended hiring consultants to conduct a proper broadband survey to get a better idea for the need in the county, and to draft a countywide strategy for providing access.

The cost of connections per home is high because of the county’s mountainous geography, said Bill Hunter, Roanoke County's information technology director.

Supervisor Paul Mahoney reiterated a point he made during a previous board discussion on broadband expenses.

“I know we have to do this, but I keep harping on the fact we’re spending $9,000 to $10,000 per address,” Mahoney said, smacking his head as he spoke the next line. “If only 30% of people sign up, I don’t want us to look back five or six years from now and say, 'Gee, whiz, we wasted a whole lot of money.’”

Hunter noted that more recently, due to pandemic-caused circumstances, internet take-rates are up to 60% to 65%, compared to the 30% baseline rate at which potential customers signed up for internet prior to March 2020.

Looking toward the future, Chairman Jason Peters asked if Roanoke County is being mindful as new types of internet technology are explored and made available.