Roanoke County launches broadband expansion dashboard

Some duplication of internet service providers is anticipated, said Supervisor Martha Hooker, but service needs to be put in place for those without it, and then competition can dictate the market.

“We have people with needs right now,” Hooker said. “As best we can, financially and with the intelligence we have now, we need to be making forward progress.”

And changes in how internet is delivered are coming, Hunter said, noting that in some localities nearby, electricity providers are starting pilot programs to wire fiber-optic internet to customers’ homes.

“That’s what we’re seeing unfold in front of us right now in Catawba,” Hunter said, mentioning that the Craig-Botetourt Electrical Cooperative is bringing internet service to electric customers there. “That’s going to help with pricing.”

But without some prodding of private internet providers, such a solution might never come to light, Hunter said.

“I correspond with citizens pretty much on a weekly basis,” Hunter said. “We got a lot of happy folks in these areas that have service now they didn’t have before.”

Projects approved Tuesday to bring internet to more than 300 homes will be completed over a two-year time frame, county documents said.