Roanoke County launches economic planning process

Officials are forming a five-year plan to elevate economic development in Roanoke County.
The plan will guide county efforts to enhance its business climate and advance economic health and recovery based on local characteristics and strengths, said Roanoke County Director of Economic Development Jill Loope.
“We’re calling it the 2026 plan, Elevate Roanoke County,” Loope said. “I want to elevate our platform, elevate all of the things that we have already done and are working toward together with all of our plans.”
The economic development plan, commissioned using $30,000 from two grant sources, will complement other recent Roanoke County planning endeavors as leaders reassessing the county’s overall comprehensive plan in 2021.
“There’s a lot of pieces to this puzzle, and we’re doing them all,” Loope said. “With regards to the economic development strategic plan, this is one piece of a larger puzzle.”
The plan will assess Roanoke County’s economic situation, measuring industry, labor and demographic trends and conditions. An analysis of local strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will follow, and an action plan will set the county on a path toward advancing its economic development.
“I can think of no better time to pause and consider our economic condition and chart a course for the future,” Loope said. “On the heels of the pandemic, it is now more important than ever to plan and prepare for the outcomes we desire.”
Now, in the first quarter of 2021, data is being collected. A final report and five-year plan will be available by the end of November.
Participating in the one-year study is the Virginia Tech Office of Economic Development, including associate director Scott Tate.
“We’re charged with doing applied work for and on behalf of communities focusing on economic development,” Tate said. “We do that at the state, regional and local level.”
Roanoke County’s planning project is a good fit for the VT department, which is experienced in identifying strategies, targets and methods for successful economic growth, Tate said.
“For both public and private sector organizations, impacts of strategic planning are still measurable and influential,” Tate said. “We do think a strategic plan approach is more likely to succeed at fostering a robust, equitable and sustainable Roanoke County economy.”
A steering team and stakeholders will also be involved in the planning process.
Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said the county has public-private partnerships, but few other possible incentives to draw in business opportunities.
“One of the things that I hope to see out of this is a realistic toolbox of incentive options that we’ve never really had,” O’Donnell said. “We’ve talked about it, never done it.”
Loope said in her tenure with the county since 2000, there has never been a formally adopted economic development plan like the one now in its early stages. Roanoke County Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters said he is open to doing things differently.
“We need to look outside the box — whether it’s on this side, zoning or wherever — to make it known that we’re ready for business, and we’re willing to do what it takes,” Peters said.