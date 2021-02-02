Roanoke County launches economic planning process

Officials are forming a five-year plan to elevate economic development in Roanoke County.

The plan will guide county efforts to enhance its business climate and advance economic health and recovery based on local characteristics and strengths, said Roanoke County Director of Economic Development Jill Loope.

“We’re calling it the 2026 plan, Elevate Roanoke County,” Loope said. “I want to elevate our platform, elevate all of the things that we have already done and are working toward together with all of our plans.”

The economic development plan, commissioned using $30,000 from two grant sources, will complement other recent Roanoke County planning endeavors as leaders reassessing the county’s overall comprehensive plan in 2021.

“There’s a lot of pieces to this puzzle, and we’re doing them all,” Loope said. “With regards to the economic development strategic plan, this is one piece of a larger puzzle.”

The plan will assess Roanoke County’s economic situation, measuring industry, labor and demographic trends and conditions. An analysis of local strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will follow, and an action plan will set the county on a path toward advancing its economic development.