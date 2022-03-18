Roanoke County launches interactive redistricting map

Roanoke County launched a web-based mapping application to receive public comments on proposed recommendations for adjustments to magisterial districts, precincts and polling places.

The interactive map, put together by the county’s Redistricting Committee, allows residents to type in their address and see which district they are in, and to see any updated voting information, including update precinct locations.

The changes in the district boundaries are limited but do exist, according to County Attorney Peter Lubeck.

The county’s Vinton District would absorb some of the Hollins District, due to the increase in the latter’s population, and voting precincts would be added to various magisterial districts, based on a redistricting proposal now under consideration.

County officials recently got a look at the newly proposed boundaries for each of the five magisterial districts, a process that must be undertaken each decade and uses the latest Census data.

Additionally, there will be some split precincts within the district as it concerns state and federal boundaries, though none at the local level, Lubeck has said.

Among the legal considerations for how the districts are drawn are contiguity, compactness, population equality, communities of interest, clearly-defined boundaries and changes cannot abridge a citizen’s right to vote on the basis of race or skin color, according to state law.

The proposed population for each district according to the plan is: 19,971 for Catawba; 19,929 for Cave Spring; 19,202 for Hollins; 19,280 for Vinton; and 19,247 for Windsor Hills.

The interactive map can be found at gisweb.roanokecountyva.gov/redistricting, and citizens can speak at Tuesday's public hearing, or email comments or concerns to djacks@roanokecountyva.gov.

