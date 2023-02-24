With a projected increase of nearly $20 million in tax revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, county officials are looking for ways to help alleviate some of the burden for citizens.

The costs most likely to directly impact citizens come from the increase in real estate taxes, which rose an average of 12% throughout the county.

The county assesses the residential and commercial real estate values of properties in its jurisdiction on an annual basis.

Neighboring Salem reported a 9.5% increase earlier this year, while Roanoke homes rose 11%.

Vinton District Supervisor Jason Peters said he’s heard from many constituents who are concerned about property value increases, with some far exceeding the 12% average.

Peters told his fellow supervisors at its most recent meeting he thinks the county could lower the real estate tax rate by as much as five cents.

He said he believed this would allow for the county to cover rising costs due to inflation, while also giving citizens some financial relief.

The current tax rate of $1.09 per $100 of assessed value has remained the same for years, but the housing market has seen rapid growth over the last few years, which means increased taxes.

Real estate in Roanoke County has been assessed at just over $11 billion for 2023, according to county officials, a more than $1 billion increase from 2022.

The county is also expecting an increase in personal property taxes by nearly $3 million from last year for a total of $39.2 million, according to county documents.

In 2022, the county was the first locality in the area to offer personal property tax relief before Salem and Roanoke followed suit.

The county chose to increase the personal property tax relief percentage mandated by the state from 47.45% to 83.3% on the first $20,000 in assessed value for qualifying vehicles in an effort to quell the large hike in assessed value of used vehicles.

It received approximately $12.2 million from the state for its offset percentage, but the county decided to double the amount, as used car values had risen 30% to 40% since 2021, Assistant County Administrator Rebecca Owens previously stated.

It is not clear exactly what the county will do this year to offer relief, but Glenvar District Supervisor Martha Hooker, who is board chairwoman, said the the process of figuring out how to proceed is still being discussed.

“We are all of the same mind that we want to do something to be able to give back to the citizens in these times of high inflation, and we are looking at all of the options for how to best give back to the citizens.

“We are looking at all of the tax rates and trying to figure out the best way to help our citizens. We are still just in the discovery phase.”

Hooker noted that it’s a fine balance of helping out citizens while also making sure the county has the revenue it needs to operate properly, which has also been a bit of a challenge with inflation.

Another item discussed recently by the county is expanding the current budget by $6 million for those exact reasons.

Supervisors read the first request for the influx of funds into the current budget at its last meeting, and are scheduled to vote on the matter at its meeting Tuesday.

The current budget was proposed with conservative revenue estimates due to the volatility of economic conditions related to inflationary factors, supply chain issues, personal property values and uncertainties in the real estate market, according to county documents.

“Since that time, revenues have exceeded projections while expenditures have been heavily impacted by increased costs due to inflation, particularly for contracted repairs of heavy equipment and capital costs related to higher construction material costs,” the request reads.

County staff alerted the board of the need for more revenue for the current budget in a work session late last month.

Among the items that need additional funding are the Bonsack Fire Station project, the Parks, Recreation & Tourism Offices at Public Service Center project, tax relief for the elderly and handicapped and disabled veterans and contracted repairs, according to county staff.

If passed, the fire station and parks and rec projects would receive an additional $2.5 million in support, while the tax relief and contracted repairs would received $500,000 each, according to county records.