Roanoke County leaders talk about successes and future plans

The school system is looking for higher education institutions and businesses to partner with to help foster the program.

“When you see a future applicant with the Opportunity Ready certification from Roanoke County Public Schools, you can be assured that this is a graduate that will be a valuable employee or college student and we hope you will give this applicant additional consideration. We’re putting our reputation behind this certification,” Moretz said.

Moretz lamented the need to support the school’s CTE programs by addressing the needs of one of its main hub for learning, the Burton Center for Arts and Technology.

“Next year, the Burton Center will be 60 years old,” he said. “While we have some schools that are older, they have been significantly renovated.

“The Burton Center has not. Each year, we turn away hundreds of students because we don’t have the space to expand or add classes.”

The school system is working with the supervisors and the Burton Center Citizens Advisory Committee to address new opportunities for the center, according to Moretz.

“We understand workforce development is something your businesses rely on, and we want to be able to help provide that workforce,'' he told those in attendance, many of which are business leaders in the community. “This is an ongoing project, and we’ll need your support to make this a reality.”

