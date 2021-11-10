Roanoke County leaders talk about successes and future plans

Roanoke County leaders shared the locality’s achievements over the past year and what they hope to accomplish going forward at the annual State of the County address Wednesday.
The morning event hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce at the Green Ridge Recreation Center featured two keynote speakers: Jason Peters, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors and Jason Moretz, chairman of the county School Board.
They talked about numerous topics:
Economic growth
Peters started off by lauding the county’s recent economic success to the hundreds in attendance, stating that the county has recently seen “millions of dollars in investment, the creation of new jobs, and a promising way to advance the county’s economic position.”
He mentioned several healthcare projects that were completed or are currently underway, including the completion of Richfield Living’s new town and health centers, which he believes adds to the county’s desirability as a place to live for senior citizens and their families.
Healthcare expansion in the Bonsack and Hollins area of the county was also discussed by the supervisors chairman, most notably the ground-breaking of a new LewisGale freestanding emergency room in the former, and the completion of a new state-of-the-art Vistar Eye Center in the latter.
“These new additions support the momentum taking place within the Hollins Center Plan which seeks to improve economic vitality, aesthetics and value in the County’s highest population density area,” he said. “The Hollins district is an excellent location for business investment, redevelopment opportunities, and prosperity of the community.”
He also noted that Carilion Children’s recently opened inside Tanglewood Mall, after investing more than $30 million dollars to transform a 150,000-square-foot space into the region’s only such hospital.
The new location serves not only as a vital medical resource in the area, but also the catalyst for economic expansion along the 419 corridor, according to Peters.
He said the projects, including new businesses and restaurants, represent nearly $30 million in new private investment at Tanglewood, with $40 million expected by the end of 2022.
“These projects align with the county’s strategy to reimagine and redevelop the 419 corridor by focusing on quality of life, supporting community health and well-being, and concentrating on transportation improvements,” according to Peters.
The 419 Town Center plan, anchored by the redevelopment of Tanglewood, envisions a mix of retail and living space that is a walkable, connected style of living not available anywhere else in the county, he said.
Transportation needs have also been addressed in the high-traffic area, with the help of $7 million in state and federal funding.
“The features include an additional outside lane, sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks, bicycle lanes, and a bus shelter. The pedestrian and bicycle accommodations on 419 will connect users to destinations in Roanoke County and the city of Roanoke,” he said.
The town of Vinton also got some love for its recent effort to revitalize the area.
Peters said the lone town in the county has initiated multiple redevelopment projects over the last several years that have helped “breathe new life into underutilized properties” in Vinton.
“These unique properties provide residential, dining, business, and lodging opportunities in Vinton, while enhancing its economic vitality,” he said. ”The recent expansion of Cardinal Glass, the soon-to-be re-developed Gish Mill property, and a new Bank of Botetourt branch are additional developments that bring new jobs and more opportunities to Vinton.”
Outdoor tourism
Outdoor recreation is another initiative the county is tapping into and currently trying to expand, according to Peters.
An Ironman event drew more than 1,600 athletes to the Roanoke Valley, with an estimated $3.8 million impact in the community, he said.
Additionally, investments in the county’s outdoor assets are a way to attract new outdoor events, like the CIAA Cross Country Championships, which just signed a four-year extension to host its race at Green Hill park.
Investments at Explore Park have made it a regional outdoor recreational destination, according to Peters.
“New paving, street lights, and improved access to the Roanoke River support our citizens’ desires to be active outside while making access to the park’s amenities easier,” he said.
Broadband expansion
Like most localities in Southwest Virginia, the county is heavily focused on bringing universal broadband to the area, having already used approximately $2 million in CARES Act funding and $1.1 million from Gov. Ralph Northam’s Fast Track funding to expand broadband to underserved areas.
“Because of this initiative, 112 homes and small businesses now enjoy high-speed Internet access, with connections to more than 300 households and businesses coming soon,” Peters said.
He said the county hopes to bring in additional funds from the American Rescue Plan to further broadband expansion, while also hoping to tap in to some of the state’s $2 billion broadband investment, aimed at having Virginia as one of the first states in the union to achieve universal broadband access by 2024.
Public education
While the chairmen’s speeches mostly touched on different subjects, there was some crossover when it came to discussing some bigger projects the school system is undertaking.
Peters and Moretz discussed the $22.4 million dollar bonding measure that will enable Roanoke County Public Schools to begin much-needed renovations to William Byrd High School.
“This is an exciting project to expand and finally renovate the home of the Terriers. We look forward to completing this project in summer of 2023,” Moretz said.
Career and technical education was also at the forefront of the educational discussions on Wednesday.
The board of supervisors and the school board have created an advisory committee, comprised of 10 citizens, which have been appointed to investigate and make recommendations regarding the needs of our students in the Career and Technical Education program.
Peters said he believes investments in CTE help ensure that students are “opportunity ready” to take their skills into the workforce.
Moretz said the school system is focused on new programs like the Opportunity Ready Certification that students can earn along with their high school diplomas.
“This certification verifies that a student has developed the key skills of citizenship, collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking as described in our profile of a graduate,” he said.
The school system is looking for higher education institutions and businesses to partner with to help foster the program.
“When you see a future applicant with the Opportunity Ready certification from Roanoke County Public Schools, you can be assured that this is a graduate that will be a valuable employee or college student and we hope you will give this applicant additional consideration. We’re putting our reputation behind this certification,” Moretz said.
Moretz lamented the need to support the school’s CTE programs by addressing the needs of one of its main hub for learning, the Burton Center for Arts and Technology.
“Next year, the Burton Center will be 60 years old,” he said. “While we have some schools that are older, they have been significantly renovated.
“The Burton Center has not. Each year, we turn away hundreds of students because we don’t have the space to expand or add classes.”
The school system is working with the supervisors and the Burton Center Citizens Advisory Committee to address new opportunities for the center, according to Moretz.
“We understand workforce development is something your businesses rely on, and we want to be able to help provide that workforce,'' he told those in attendance, many of which are business leaders in the community. “This is an ongoing project, and we’ll need your support to make this a reality.”