Roanoke County leaders talk economic development, educational needs

Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul Mahoney told an assembled crowd Wednesday at Roanoke County's annual year-in-review event that 2022 includes more than $170 million in new project announcements and investments, along with the creation of over 550 new jobs.

The State of County addresses were given at the Green Ridge Recreation Center with about 300 in attendance.

Mahoney focused on the county’s economic success over the past year, while School Board Chair David Linden lauded the school system’s work on obtaining land for a new career and technical education facility.

Among the economic investments in the county are North American Specialty Laminations and Lowe's, which both plan to build approximately 60,000 square foot production and distribution facilities, creating more than 100 new jobs in the county.

Additionally, the healthcare industry is continuing to expand its footprint in the Roanoke Valley, something Mahoney believes is integral to the long term economic health of the region.

“We are turning more and more into a retirement community,” Mahoney said before his speech. “These additions are going to serve our citizens and provide great jobs in the community.”

LewisGale opened a Blue Hills ER in the Bonsack this past year, a $12 million investment and the second ER operated by the hospital in the county, according to Mahoney.

Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services is relocating to Tanglewood Mall by the fall of 2023, Mahoney said. The outpatient mental health services will move to space adjacent to the Carilion Children’s facility.

“This location will provide access to clinics specializing in mental health and expanded office space. Carilion’s mental health services will occupy 37,000 square feet, spanning two floors and including group therapy rooms, support groups, clinician offices and telemedicine capabilities,” Mahoney said.

The $15 million investment will allow for more than 80 employees to provide its services from the Tanglewood location.

The continued expansion of Carilion at Tanglewood Mall has helped the county’s ongoing effort to revitalize the area through the 419 Town Center Plan, Mahoney said.

“Since 2021, we have made 15 new business announcements, representing over 700 jobs created and more than $70 million dollars in capital investment,” Mahoney said. “This substantial growth and enhancements to improve the Route 419 corridor make it more appealing to those who enjoy the shopping and dining selections in the area.”

There has also been $60 million dollars in transportation funding for improvements along the Virginia 419 corridor, including a new diverging diamond interchange, the widening of 419 and the installation of sidewalks and crosswalks.

“These enhancements have eased congestion and improved safety,” Mahoney said.

The Galen School of Nursing is also expanding at Metis Plaza in the Oak Grove area.

“Galen occupies approximately 30,000 square feet and is one of America’s largest private nursing colleges focused solely on quality nursing education,” Mahoney said. “The new school will bring 50 new employees and more than 400 students to the site from a 60-plus mile radius.”

Mahoney said Metis Plaza is nearly fully occupied with 20,000 square feet of available space remaining.

He also touched on the plethora of funding for transportation projects that are either ongoing or planned in the county.

"There are more than $370 million being invested into the county’s roadways,” he said.

Some of those include the I-81 widening project between exits 143 and 137, work on Fallowater Lane and Ridge Top Road located off of 419, the Virginia 311 and 419 Roundabout connection to Catawba; sidewalks along Plantation and Williamson roads and West Main Street and the start of construction for the East Roanoke River Greenway.

Mahoney and Linden also talked about the ongoing work on the new career and technical education school planned for the county.

The county announced in July it entered into an agreement to purchase four parcels off Peters Creek Road between Airport Road and Burlington Elementary School for the new center.

The due diligence period for closing that sale is set to expire later this month, and Mahoney said he fully expects the deal to close by then.

It will eventually replace the existing CTE facility that houses the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962, according to school officials.

Current estimates have the school costing nearly $100 million to build by the time construction is underway in the next several years.

Linden also talked about the need for two new elementary schools.

“We have two elementary schools that are in desperate need of replacement right now – Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools,” he said. “Both schools were constructed in 1971 with open concept classrooms.”

Linden said the open classrooms concept is outdated and hinders learning for students at those schools.

“I’m a realtor. Open concept is great for houses, but they’re terrible for classrooms,” he said.

Mahoney also touted broadband expansion in the county, as well as the county offering rebates last year on personal property taxes.

For the upcoming year, Mahoney said economic expansion will continue to be a major focus for the county, as well as working with the state to increase funding for school capital projects and mental health facilities like Catawba Hospital.

“While we have enjoyed many successes over the past year, there is more to do,” he said.