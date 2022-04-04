Roanoke County meetings on land use update begin

Roanoke County is planning to hold open house meetings at various locations throughout the month of April for citizens to review draft objectives added to its Comprehensive Plan.

The Roanoke County 200 Plan includes major updates, and “expresses an overarching community vision as well as unique goals for 11 community planning areas” within the county and the town of Vinton, according to a county news release.

Approximately 1,000 residents and community stakeholders have participated in the development of the Roanoke County 200 Plan so far, and the meeting will allow residents to look over the input gathered throughout 2021, according to the release.

“We invite Roanoke County residents, business owners, visitors and anyone interested in the future of the County to join us to review and comment on the new draft objectives that will help shape the community over the next 15 years,” Philip Thompson, director of planning, said in the release. “These draft objectives will impact future land use, natural and cultural resources, public facilities and services, and transportation infrastructure.”

All of the following meetings will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Catawba and Masons Cove, Masons Cove Elementary School, April 4.

Glenvar, Fort Lewis Elementary School, April 7.

Peters Creek, Green Ridge Recreation Center, April 11.

Bonsack/Vinton and Mount Pleasant, Charles R. Hill Community Center, April 14.

Back Creek and Bent Mountain, Bent Mountain Center, April 18.

Windsor Hills, Oak Grove Elementary School, April 19.

Cave Spring and Clearbrook, Cave Spring Elementary School, April 21.

For more information on the Roanoke County 200 Plan, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/200plan, or contact the county Department of Planning at planning@roanokecountyva.gov or (540) 772-2065.

