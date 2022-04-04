Roanoke County mixed-use proposal on hold, plan being tweaked

Roanoke County Planning Commission consideration of a proposed mixed-use development on Edgebrook Road is now on hold.

The matter was on the commission’s Tuesday agenda, but after a contentious community meeting last month between nearby residents and ABoone Real Estate, Inc., developer Alexander Boone said he is updating the plans for the site before bringing it to the county’s governing bodies for approval.

Boone’s project would bring townhomes, commercial offices and a hotel to a predominantly residential area and across from the park-and-ride off of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County near the Salem city limits.

He said while many of the nearly 100 residents at the March informational meeting displayed “rude and immature behavior,” he still wants residents, particularly those in the nearby Fairways at Hanging Rock subdivision, to know that he has listened to their concerns and is making modifications to his original plans.

“That meeting wasn’t something we are required to do,” he said. “But it is important to us to get input from the neighbors, and we have listened to the ones that have been willing to have a respectful dialogue with us.”

Some residents – largely from the nearby The Fairways at Hanging Rock subdivision – have claimed they are upset with the project, because they were told another subdivision would be built on the approximately 32-acre lot, not anything with a commercial component.

Other major criticisms of the project come from those saying a huge influx of traffic would put even more of a burden on Edgebrook Road and Thompson Memorial Drive, where they say traffic can already get cumbersome at times.

Boone has stated that engineers from Balzer & Associates, and a review from VDOT, show that the roads can handle the increased traffic that would result from the development.

The land is currently zoned for low density single family housing, but Boone is hoping for a mixed-use rezoning to accommodate his proposed project.

“We are looking at tinkering and revising the plan that we put forth in our rezoning application,” he said Thursday.

A four-story hotel and two commercial buildings to be used for a medical office and pharmacy, along with up to 70 townhomes, were in the original plans submitted to the county, but some alterations have been made, Boone said.

The biggest changes he said would come in reducing the total number of townhomes to 50 and aiming to build a three-story hotel, as a way to quell some of the concerns from neighbors.

“We have had some good conversations with some people who were reasonable and willing to have a meaningful discussion and the four-story hotel really bothered them, so we are working with hotel developers right now to see if it works to have a three-story hotel,” he said.

Boone said his group has also removed the 15 townhomes that were slated to be closer towards the entrance of the property on Edgebrook Road as a way to help mitigate traffic concerns.

“We would just leave that part of the property zone R-1 [low density residential] and develop it some time down the road,” he said.

Boone also noted in a letter to county officials responding to some of the citizen concerns that the commercial buildings would now be two stories under the new plan.

Boone was also quick to point out that if single-family homes were what was built on the land, they would have to be sold at a much cheaper price than neighboring houses in other developments due to the proximity of the land to the interstate.

“That would hurt adjacent property values,” he said, noting that the concerns of commercial development lowering home values for Fairway residents was not based in fact.

He has also said that limiting the total number of homes to 50 should give residents who live behind the development more of a buffer than already would have been provided in the original plan.

Boone also noted again on Friday that commercial development is listed as a core use for the land by the county’s future land use plan.

Philip Thompson, the county’s director of planning, said most of the project does fit within the map, except for where the hotel would go, which is currently designated as “neighborhood conservation.”

“Some of the commercial and the townhouses would be consistent with the county’s future land use plan,” he said.

The changes are improvements from the original plan, according to Fairways resident Stas Mavrides, although he still has concerns.

“But the commercial re-zoning is still problematic for us. I think we have to wait and see what actually ends up in the formal ‘proffer’,” he wrote in an email.

Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker said she looks forward to seeing the revised plan for the project located in her district.

“I’m hopeful that it’ll be a good project and something everything can support. I look forward to seeing the revised plan,” she said, noting she believes Boone is doing a good job trying to listen to the feedback from residents.

Boone’s company bought the approximately 32-acre lot off of Edgebrook Road from fellow developer Joe Thomas in December, according to county records. Though a sale price is not listed, county records state the property to be assessed for tax purposes at $522,500.

Boone said he believes the updated plans should be ready to submit in May or June.

The project would then go before the planning commission, which would vote on a recommendation to the board of supervisors on whether to grant the rezoning or not, with the supervisors making the final decision.

