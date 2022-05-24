Roanoke County officials: Career center needed, timing and funding still at issue

Roanoke County’s elected officials agree the school system is in need of a new career and technical education facility — but when it will happen is still up for debate.

However that isn’t to say that progress isn’t being made, as the school board and board of supervisors expect to finalize the list of potential sites by mid-July.

A committee of county citizens was tasked in August to help figure that out, and has been doing much of the due diligence in regards to the project’s scope as well, according to Mike Altizer, the group’s chair.

“We looked at about 10 sites and have whittled that down,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we were not just looking at a site that has enough acreage for today but for future expansion as well.”

Altizer said career and technical education is an ever-evolving sector and the chosen site should be able to accommodate that.

He's previously said the group’s main criteria is cost, but other factors being considered include accessibility to highways, distance from all five county high schools, at least a 20-acre lot and a location within the county.

Altizer said the next steps for the group will be to determine what the size of the new facility should be and to present those findings to both boards at the joint meeting in July.

“We’ve been to different centers in Massanutten and Loudoun County to check out their facilities,” he said. “We are really doing our due diligence.”

The current Roanoke County facility is 89,000 square feet, and was built in the 1960s with no major renovation or additions to the building since the late 1970s, according to a county study on the school’s economic impact in the area.

More than 300 students are turned away from various programs at the school each year due largely to space restrictions, according to county officials.

High schoolers grades 9-12 from across Roanoke County dual-enroll at the Burton Center , traveling from their base schools to attend in blocks that amount to a few hours and days a week.

Most school and county officials have said they’d like to see the new facility be approximately double in size to accommodate growing programs as well as an increase in student populations in the coming decades.

Public officials have also expressed the importance of getting the project right the first time around.

“This is a once-in-a-generation-type project,” Paul Mahoney, chair of the supervisors said.

Another factor with the project: Costs are increasing.

Due to inflation, and construction prices following suit, the school system currently estimates the project to cost approximately $82 million, including the purchase of the land.

And while funding for the project is still a topic of discussion, both boards don’t see the cost of the parcel of land being an issue.

Supervisor Jason Peters said he's hopeful project designs will be ready by the end of the year and that construction could start by the summer of 2024.

Vinton District school board member Tim Greenway, at a recent meeting, said he is frustrated with how slow the project is moving.

“If we truly think education is important … we need to stop this delay and press the fast forward button,” he said.

Greenway also said “we were told we would start in 2023, but sadly, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

He said in a recent interview he’s not frustrated with any individual person but at the fact the project has been “kicked down the road,” repeatedly over the years.

“This is a project that needed to be completed 20 years ago, at least,” he said. “CTE is important to the school system and it’s important to the county’s future.”

Peters said beginning construction in 2023 is unrealistic since the state didn’t pass a bill to allow the county to raise sales taxes by a penny to help expedite the project payment.

Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, said in a recent interview the bill that would have allowed the measure did not get much traction in the General Assembly this year, noting that even if the bill made it to him, he's said it's not likely he would've voted for it.

While Peters said he is still hopeful for another source of revenue, it’s time to plan for a scenario where the county has to foot the entire bill.

Following a recent discussion with Greenway and school board Chair David Linden, Peters sent out a rough plan for funding the project over the next three fiscal years “to get the ball rolling” on funding discussions.

His plan over the next two fiscal years, including the current one, is for the county and school system to contribute $5 million each in carryover funds, with the county borrowing $12 million in the upcoming fiscal year and $60 million in fiscal year 2024-25.

“I believe we must face the reality that we may need to look at CTE from a traditional funding source … If both boards are committed to CTE then sacrifices will be required of both boards,” he wrote in the email.

Mahoney said this week he appreciated Peters’ commitment to the facility, which he believes is shared by all board members.

“This is something that is a top priority for us,” he said. “Many of the details still need to be ironed out, but we are all committed to getting this facility built.”

Greenway didn’t mince words when asked how he felt about Peters’ preliminary plan on how to fund the facility.

“At least it’s a start,” he wrote in an email. “I’m not sure he can get support from his board, but I’m hopeful this will finally lead to the urgent need for this discussion to be done.”

