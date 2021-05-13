Roanoke County ponders sales tax increase for school construction

“I want to be a part of a board that solves this problem for BCAT today, and gets it done and started in 2023,” Greenway said. “For the people, the citizens of Roanoke County, educationally it’s beneficial, and for workforce development.”

Supervisor Phil North said he is optimistic the state government will pass a bill to help fund school buildings across Virginia, aiding an issue especially prevalent in rural communities.

“This is a statewide problem … you’ve got to put some money to it, the state of Virginia used to do that,” North said. “I don’t care whether we get more or less than somebody else gets. We need to get something.”

North said the school construction conversation needs escalating to the Virginia General Assembly’s delegation and members, including its Commission on School Construction and Modernization. He said the commission held its first meeting in April and is expected in June to release data on educational capital needs across the state, which hopefully opens eyes in Richmond.

“Let’s lobby the state,” Moretz said. “Maybe let’s get other localities involved too, they need the pressure.”