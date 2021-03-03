Roanoke County proposes increased employee salaries

Almost $9 million is proposed to implement a revised Roanoke County pay scale over a three-year span, prioritizing regular raises for its more than 1,000 full-time employees, rather than increasing salaries as an afterthought like in years past, county officials said.

“I’ve been here just over 20 years,” said Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell. “Since I have been here, the county has really lacked any kind of a consistent compensation philosophy.”

In the decade since 2011, Roanoke County made pay adjustments irregularly and as an afterthought, only once other budget priorities were funded, O’Donnell said. Pay adjustments doled out by the county since 2011 average 1.43% annually, which is lower than the 1.67% annual rate of inflation during that same time, according to county data.

“We really haven’t kept up to where we should in terms of compensation at the forefront of our focus when we formulate the budget,” O’Donnell said. “We would really like to move to focus on appropriate compensation to attract and retain high quality employees — not just in public safety, but throughout the workforce.”